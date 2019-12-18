Sector 27

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Reena Restaurant
Reena Restaurant

Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Casual Dining
image - Go Dine Restaurant
Go Dine Restaurant

The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Doosri Mehfil
Doosri Mehfil

Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Garam Dharam
Garam Dharam

Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Bakeries
image - Bon Bon Pastry Shop
Bon Bon Pastry Shop

Bon Bon For 'Light On The Pocket' Bakes & Treats
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Fit Bites
Fit Bites

Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jambox
Jambox

Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Gola Sizzlers
Gola Sizzlers

If You Have A Soft Corner For Sizzlers Then Head Out To This Place Right Away
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Wheelys In
Wheelys In

So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Karachi Bakery

Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khan's Kathi Rolls
Khan's Kathi Rolls

Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Baby Dragon Bar & Restaurant
Baby Dragon Bar & Restaurant

This Hidden Gem In Noida Offers Some Amazing Delicacies
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Goli Vada Pav No. 1

Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wat-A-Burger
Wat-A-Burger

Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wat-a-Burger
Wat-a-Burger

Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Ka Eclairs & Kafe
Ka Eclairs & Kafe

Butterscotch, Strawberry & More: Ka Eclairs Has Got Us Eclair{ing} Our Love For Its Sweet Treats
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Our Story Pub by Sherlock's
Our Story Pub by Sherlock's

Our Story Bistro for Scotch Eggs and Cinnamon Ice Cream in Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Handiwala
Handiwala

Meat Lovers? Handiwala Delivers Yum Food At Your Doorstep!
Sector 2
Casual Dining
image - XIIAN
XIIAN

Grills & Greatest Hits At Xiian in Noida
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Walk In The Woods
Walk In The Woods

Fancy A Candlelight Dinner In The Wild Without Actually Going To The Jungle?
Sector 18
Cafes
image - The Shed - Sky Garden And Cafe
The Shed - Sky Garden And Cafe

The Shed: Drop By This Place For An Amazing Food Journey In Noida!
Sector 18
