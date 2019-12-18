Explore
Sector 27
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 27
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Street Food
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
Fast Food Restaurants
Reena Restaurant
Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Casual Dining
Go Dine Restaurant
The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Doosri Mehfil
Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Garam Dharam
Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Bakeries
Bon Bon Pastry Shop
Bon Bon For 'Light On The Pocket' Bakes & Treats
Sector 18
Cafes
Fit Bites
Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jambox
Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Gola Sizzlers
If You Have A Soft Corner For Sizzlers Then Head Out To This Place Right Away
Sector 18
Cafes
Wheelys In
So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Khan's Kathi Rolls
Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Baby Dragon Bar & Restaurant
This Hidden Gem In Noida Offers Some Amazing Delicacies
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Wat-A-Burger
Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Wat-a-Burger
Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
Cafes
Ka Eclairs & Kafe
Butterscotch, Strawberry & More: Ka Eclairs Has Got Us Eclair{ing} Our Love For Its Sweet Treats
Sector 18
Cafes
Our Story Pub by Sherlock's
Our Story Bistro for Scotch Eggs and Cinnamon Ice Cream in Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Handiwala
Meat Lovers? Handiwala Delivers Yum Food At Your Doorstep!
Sector 2
Casual Dining
XIIAN
Grills & Greatest Hits At Xiian in Noida
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Walk In The Woods
Fancy A Candlelight Dinner In The Wild Without Actually Going To The Jungle?
Sector 18
Cafes
The Shed - Sky Garden And Cafe
The Shed: Drop By This Place For An Amazing Food Journey In Noida!
Sector 18
