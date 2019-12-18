Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 28
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 28
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Home Décor Stores
Shoe Stores
Bakeries
Bars
Casual Dining
Boutiques
Breweries
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Elen
Want A Zero-Maintenance Garden? Get Artificial Plants At Elen In Gurgaon
Sector 28
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Open Yard
Cute Interiors And A Lawn: Open Yard In Faridabad Will Only Sleep 2 Hours Every Day
Sector 16
Other
Other
Audacity Riders
Audacity Riders: A Cycling Club In Faridabad With Civic Goals
Faridabad
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Leather Touch
Get Affordable Leather Footwear At This Old Faridabad Store
Street Food
Street Food
Sanjay Chaat Point
Sanjay Chaat Point Has The Best Gol Gappas In Faridabad
Sector 21
Cafes
Cafes
The Big Bang Cafe
The Big Bang Cafe Is A Gem You Need To Visit
Sector 21
Bakeries
Bakeries
Dhingra Bakery
This Old Faridabad Bakery Does Fresh Breads & Cookies So Very Right
Sector 19
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Ideashacks Coworking
Chill, Work & Pull All-Nighters At This Social Hub Cum Co-Working Space
Faridabad
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Crafted Passion
This Festive Season Bring Home Some Vintage Decor From This Kiosk At Select Citywalk
Saket
Bars
Bars
Catalyst Gastrobar
India’s Biggest Cocktail Is Here And That's Not All They Have For You!
Breweries
Breweries
Tama Brewery & World Kitchen
We Can't Get Enough Of This Faridabad Microbrewery's In-House Beers & Fusion Food
Sector 16
Bars
Bars
#Hangover
Head To This Restro Bar For Some Amazing Drinks Along With Pretty Cool Decor
Sector 16
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Shibiya Restaurant
The Massive Parathas At This Highway Dhaba In Gurgaon Start At INR 60
Faridabad
Other
Other
The Perfect Location
A Photo On A Greek Island Or An Italian Pizzeria Can Happen Right Here In Delhi!
Mathura Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Aanchal In Fashion
This Beautiful Ethnic Store Has The Prettiest Ethnic Wear For All Occasions
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Hangerme
Get Bespoke Formal Wear Made From The Comfort Of Your Home
Mathura Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Yo! China
Pop By This Chinese Restaurant For Tasty Baos, Dimsums & Combo Bowls!
Mathura Road
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Magic Cross
From Paintings To Ceramics, Get Great Decor & Gifting Pieces At This Store
Mathura Road
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Bruno Manetti
Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Smart Furnish
Get Affordable Bed Sheets, Curtains & More At Smart Furnish
Mathura Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ohri Sons
Suits, Saris & Lehengas: This Faridabad Store Gets Ethnic Wear So Right
Mathura Road
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 28?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE