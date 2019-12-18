Sector 28

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 28

Elen

Want A Zero-Maintenance Garden? Get Artificial Plants At Elen In Gurgaon
Sector 28
Leather Touch

Get Affordable Leather Footwear At This Old Faridabad Store
Crafted Passion

This Festive Season Bring Home Some Vintage Decor From This Kiosk At Select Citywalk
Saket
Aanchal In Fashion

This Beautiful Ethnic Store Has The Prettiest Ethnic Wear For All Occasions
Hangerme

Get Bespoke Formal Wear Made From The Comfort Of Your Home
Mathura Road
Magic Cross

From Paintings To Ceramics, Get Great Decor & Gifting Pieces At This Store
Mathura Road
Bruno Manetti

Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
Smart Furnish

Get Affordable Bed Sheets, Curtains & More At Smart Furnish
Mathura Road
Ohri Sons

Suits, Saris & Lehengas: This Faridabad Store Gets Ethnic Wear So Right
Mathura Road
Sharma Brothers

Men, Ethnic Wear On Your Mind? This Faridabad Store Will Sort You Out
Mathura Road
Evok

Find The Comfiest Of Sofas & Colourful Ceramics For Your Dream Home Here
Mathura Road
Value Station

Want Original Sneakers At A Discount? This Store Will Sort You Out
Mathura Road
Bruno Manetti

Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
Classic Furniture

This Shop Makes Furniture So Durable That You'll Pass It On To Your Kids
Faridabad
Hook & Eye

From Lehengas To Dresses: This New Boutique In Faridabad Is A Delight
Sector 15
Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum Store Sells Export Surplus Clothing At Bargain Prices
Sector 15
Ohri Sons

Suits, Saris & Lehengas: This Faridabad Store Gets Ethnic Wear So Right
Sector 15
Pet Luxury

Live In Faridabad & Have A Pet? This Store Has Everything You Need!
Tamaltaas

OMG! This Faridabad Store Is The Prettiest One We’ve Been To In A While
