Sector 28
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 28
Boenjoy Gifts
This Gift Shop In Galleria Market Has Everything One Could Ask For
Sector 28
Accessories
Accessories
Chumbak
Colourful And Quirky Merchandise At This Store In Galleria Market Gurgaon
Sector 28
Book Stores
Book Stores
The Galleria Bookshop
You’ll Fall In Love With This Bookstore In Galleria Market
Sector 28
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
myPAPERCLIP
Love Simple & Minimal Stationery? This Is The Perfect Brand For You
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Panna
Shararas, Saris, Suits & More: This Store Has Wedding Wear For Every Kind Of Girl
Sector 28
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Decor Kart
Decor Lovers, This Store In G-Town Offers An Exquisite Range Of Home Decor
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Feminine Designers
No Time To Get Your Blouse Stitched? This Designer At MG Road Has The Best Ready-Made Ones
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Chique
Need To Dress Up Formally For Office But Also Want To Keep It Comfy? We Found A Store Right For You
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mr. Button
Mr Button's Slick Suits & Nehru Jackets Are Now Available At Their Offline Store In Gurgaon
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Raisons
The Luxurious, Handcrafted Sarees From This Store Are Every Collector's Delight
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Logicuff
Hassle Free, Bespoke Clothing At Your Doorstep From Logicuff
Sector 28
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Karigari
Free Ear Piercings & Fab Jewellery: Bookmark This Shop For The Wedding Season
Sector 28
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Pause With Neha
This Designer-Run Store Has Decor Stuff You Won't Find Anywhere Else
DLF Phase - 4
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Design Story
Think Only Amar Colony Has Vintage Stuff? Check Out This Fab Furniture Store At G-Town's Crosspoint Mall
DLF Phase - 2
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
PaIIse
Looking For Quirky Home Decor? Then Visit PAIISE Opposite Galleria Market Now
DLF Phase - 4
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Salt Attire
Up Your Style Game At Work From This Store In G-Town
DLF Phase - 4
Accessories
Accessories
Desi Pop
A Perfect Go-To Store For Gifts In Galleria Market
DLF Phase - 4
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Innisfree
5 Beauty Products To Pack For Your Holiday In The Sun
DLF Phase - 4
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
A Little Fable
A Little Fable To Be Found In Galleria & Saket
DLF Phase - 4
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Modluk
From Printed Dupattas To Embroidered Demin Shirts, Modluk Has It All
DLF Phase - 4
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Suits You By Shalini
Looking For The Perfect Shaadi Attire? Meet The First Lady Of Bespoke Men's Wear in Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 4
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
K2 Homoeopathic & Ayurvedic Store
Go Natural With K2 Homeopathic & Ayurvedic Store For All Your Hair & Skin Care Needs
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fabindia
Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
DLF Phase - 4
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Nykaa
Beauty Junkies, Here's Everything You Need To Know About Nykaa's Stores In Delhi
DLF Phase - 4
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
D Shoe Lounge
Head To The New D Lounge Shoes Shop In Galleria Market For Everything From Loafers To Stilettos
DLF Phase - 4
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
Wonder Chef
Score Pots, Pans & Everything Else Your Kitchen Needs At This Wonder Store
DLF Phase - 4
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
Dogspa & Pet Shop
The Dog Spa At The Galleria Is Perfect If Your BFF Needs Some Quality Time
DLF Phase - 4
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Etasaa
Festive Gifts With Extra Fervour From Etasaa
Sushant Lok
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Home Saaz
Crockery, Linen Or Redecorating Services? This Store Offers It All
Sushant Lok
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Democracy Homes
#GoHereScoreThis: Check Out Interesting Home Decor From This Store
DLF Phase - 1
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Tuhina Mehrotra
This Designer Offers An Elegant Collection Of Indo-Western & Ethnic Dresses
Sector 28
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Fragrance Lounge
We Found A Place That Houses All Your Favourite Perfumes At Affordable Prices
DLF Phase - 1
