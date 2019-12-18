Sector 28

Toy Stores
image - Boenjoy Gifts
Toy Stores

Boenjoy Gifts

This Gift Shop In Galleria Market Has Everything One Could Ask For
Sector 28
Accessories
image - Chumbak
Accessories

Chumbak

Colourful And Quirky Merchandise At This Store In Galleria Market Gurgaon
Sector 28
Book Stores
image - The Galleria Bookshop
Book Stores

The Galleria Bookshop

You’ll Fall In Love With This Bookstore In Galleria Market
Sector 28
Stationery Stores
image - myPAPERCLIP
Stationery Stores

myPAPERCLIP

Love Simple & Minimal Stationery? This Is The Perfect Brand For You
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
image - Panna
Clothing Stores

Panna

Shararas, Saris, Suits & More: This Store Has Wedding Wear For Every Kind Of Girl
Sector 28
Home Décor Stores
image - The Decor Kart
Home Décor Stores

The Decor Kart

Decor Lovers, This Store In G-Town Offers An Exquisite Range Of Home Decor
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
image - Feminine Designers
Clothing Stores

Feminine Designers

No Time To Get Your Blouse Stitched? This Designer At MG Road Has The Best Ready-Made Ones
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
image - Chique
Clothing Stores

Chique

Need To Dress Up Formally For Office But Also Want To Keep It Comfy? We Found A Store Right For You
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
image - Mr. Button
Clothing Stores

Mr. Button

Mr Button's Slick Suits & Nehru Jackets Are Now Available At Their Offline Store In Gurgaon
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
image - Raisons
Clothing Stores

Raisons

The Luxurious, Handcrafted Sarees From This Store Are Every Collector's Delight
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
image - Logicuff
Clothing Stores

Logicuff

Hassle Free, Bespoke Clothing At Your Doorstep From Logicuff
Sector 28
Jewellery Shops
image - Karigari
Jewellery Shops

Karigari

Free Ear Piercings & Fab Jewellery: Bookmark This Shop For The Wedding Season
Sector 28
Home Décor Stores
image - Pause With Neha
Home Décor Stores

Pause With Neha

This Designer-Run Store Has Decor Stuff You Won't Find Anywhere Else
DLF Phase - 4
Home Décor Stores
image - The Design Story
Home Décor Stores

The Design Story

Think Only Amar Colony Has Vintage Stuff? Check Out This Fab Furniture Store At G-Town's Crosspoint Mall
DLF Phase - 2
Home Décor Stores
image - PaIIse
Home Décor Stores

PaIIse

Looking For Quirky Home Decor? Then Visit PAIISE Opposite Galleria Market Now
DLF Phase - 4
Clothing Stores
image - Salt Attire
Clothing Stores

Salt Attire

Up Your Style Game At Work From This Store In G-Town
DLF Phase - 4
Accessories
image - Desi Pop
Accessories

Desi Pop

A Perfect Go-To Store For Gifts In Galleria Market
DLF Phase - 4
Cosmetics Stores
image - Innisfree
Cosmetics Stores

Innisfree

5 Beauty Products To Pack For Your Holiday In The Sun
DLF Phase - 4
Clothing Stores
image - A Little Fable
Clothing Stores

A Little Fable

A Little Fable To Be Found In Galleria & Saket
DLF Phase - 4
Clothing Stores
image - Modluk
Clothing Stores

Modluk

From Printed Dupattas To Embroidered Demin Shirts, Modluk Has It All
DLF Phase - 4
Clothing Stores
image - Suits You By Shalini
Clothing Stores

Suits You By Shalini

Looking For The Perfect Shaadi Attire? Meet The First Lady Of Bespoke Men's Wear in Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 4
Cosmetics Stores
image - K2 Homoeopathic & Ayurvedic Store
Cosmetics Stores

K2 Homoeopathic & Ayurvedic Store

Go Natural With K2 Homeopathic & Ayurvedic Store For All Your Hair & Skin Care Needs
Clothing Stores
image - Fabindia
Clothing Stores

Fabindia

Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
DLF Phase - 4
Cosmetics Stores
image - Nykaa
Cosmetics Stores

Nykaa

Beauty Junkies, Here's Everything You Need To Know About Nykaa's Stores In Delhi
DLF Phase - 4
Shoe Stores
image - D Shoe Lounge
Shoe Stores

D Shoe Lounge

Head To The New D Lounge Shoes Shop In Galleria Market For Everything From Loafers To Stilettos
DLF Phase - 4
Kitchen Supplies
image - Wonder Chef
Kitchen Supplies

Wonder Chef

Score Pots, Pans & Everything Else Your Kitchen Needs At This Wonder Store
DLF Phase - 4
Pet Stores
image - Dogspa & Pet Shop
Pet Stores

Dogspa & Pet Shop

The Dog Spa At The Galleria Is Perfect If Your BFF Needs Some Quality Time
DLF Phase - 4
Home Décor Stores
image - Etasaa
Home Décor Stores

Etasaa

Festive Gifts With Extra Fervour From Etasaa
Sushant Lok
Home Décor Stores
image - Home Saaz
Home Décor Stores

Home Saaz

Crockery, Linen Or Redecorating Services? This Store Offers It All
Sushant Lok
Home Décor Stores
image - Democracy Homes
Home Décor Stores

Democracy Homes

#GoHereScoreThis: Check Out Interesting Home Decor From This Store
DLF Phase - 1
Clothing Stores
image - Tuhina Mehrotra
Clothing Stores

Tuhina Mehrotra

This Designer Offers An Elegant Collection Of Indo-Western & Ethnic Dresses
Sector 28
Cosmetics Stores
image - Fragrance Lounge
Cosmetics Stores

Fragrance Lounge

We Found A Place That Houses All Your Favourite Perfumes At Affordable Prices
DLF Phase - 1
