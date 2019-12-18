Sector 29

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 29

Other
image - Audacity Riders
Other

Audacity Riders

Audacity Riders: A Cycling Club In Faridabad With Civic Goals
Faridabad
Shoe Stores
image - Leather Touch
Shoe Stores

Leather Touch

Get Affordable Leather Footwear At This Old Faridabad Store
Bakeries
image - Dhingra Bakery
Bakeries

Dhingra Bakery

This Old Faridabad Bakery Does Fresh Breads & Cookies So Very Right
Sector 19
Casual Dining
image - Open Yard
Casual Dining

Open Yard

Cute Interiors And A Lawn: Open Yard In Faridabad Will Only Sleep 2 Hours Every Day
Sector 16
Home Décor Stores
image - Crafted Passion
Home Décor Stores

Crafted Passion

This Festive Season Bring Home Some Vintage Decor From This Kiosk At Select Citywalk
Saket
Co-Working Spaces
image - Ideashacks Coworking
Co-Working Spaces

Ideashacks Coworking

Chill, Work & Pull All-Nighters At This Social Hub Cum Co-Working Space
Faridabad
Street Food
image - Sanjay Chaat Point
Street Food

Sanjay Chaat Point

Sanjay Chaat Point Has The Best Gol Gappas In Faridabad
Sector 21
Cafes
image - The Big Bang Cafe
Cafes

The Big Bang Cafe

The Big Bang Cafe Is A Gem You Need To Visit
Sector 21
Bars
image - Catalyst Gastrobar
Bars

Catalyst Gastrobar

India’s Biggest Cocktail Is Here And That's Not All They Have For You!
Bars
image - #Hangover
Bars

#Hangover

Head To This Restro Bar For Some Amazing Drinks Along With Pretty Cool Decor
Sector 16
Breweries
image - Tama Brewery & World Kitchen
Breweries

Tama Brewery & World Kitchen

We Can't Get Enough Of This Faridabad Microbrewery's In-House Beers & Fusion Food
Sector 16
Other
image - The Perfect Location
Other

The Perfect Location

A Photo On A Greek Island Or An Italian Pizzeria Can Happen Right Here In Delhi!
Mathura Road
Clothing Stores
image - Aanchal In Fashion
Clothing Stores

Aanchal In Fashion

This Beautiful Ethnic Store Has The Prettiest Ethnic Wear For All Occasions
Shoe Stores
image - Bruno Manetti
Shoe Stores

Bruno Manetti

Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
Clothing Stores
image - Hangerme
Clothing Stores

Hangerme

Get Bespoke Formal Wear Made From The Comfort Of Your Home
Mathura Road
Gift Shops
image - Magic Cross
Gift Shops

Magic Cross

From Paintings To Ceramics, Get Great Decor & Gifting Pieces At This Store
Mathura Road
Casual Dining
image - Yo! China
Casual Dining

Yo! China

Pop By This Chinese Restaurant For Tasty Baos, Dimsums & Combo Bowls!
Mathura Road
Shoe Stores
image - Bruno Manetti
Shoe Stores

Bruno Manetti

Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
Home Décor Stores
image - Smart Furnish
Home Décor Stores

Smart Furnish

Get Affordable Bed Sheets, Curtains & More At Smart Furnish
Mathura Road
Clothing Stores
image - Ohri Sons
Clothing Stores

Ohri Sons

Suits, Saris & Lehengas: This Faridabad Store Gets Ethnic Wear So Right
Mathura Road
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 29?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE