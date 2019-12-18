Sector 29

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 29

Casual Dining
image - El Sabor
Casual Dining

El Sabor

There's A New Mexican Restaurant In G-Town & They Do Stellar Enchiladas!
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - Punjabi By Nature 2.0
Casual Dining

Punjabi By Nature 2.0

Gurgoan Folks, Order Comforting North Indian Meals From This Restaurant
Sector 29
Fine Dining
image - Ladera - Clarens Hotel
Fine Dining

Ladera - Clarens Hotel

Gurugram's Santorini Themed Restaurant Offers Amazing Food & Drinks!
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bikanervala
Fast Food Restaurants

Bikanervala

Visit Bikanervala For A Hearty Breakfast At Just INR 50
Sector 29
Fine Dining
image - Melange - The Pllazio Hotel
Fine Dining

Melange - The Pllazio Hotel

Do You Have Breakfast Plans? Then Take Your Family To Melange At The Pllazio Hotel
Sector 29
Food Trucks
image - The Rolling Kitchen
Food Trucks

The Rolling Kitchen

This Food Truck In Leisure Valley Parking Is Serving Epic Shawarmas!
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dunkin Donuts
Fast Food Restaurants

Dunkin Donuts

LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eggers Madhouse
Fast Food Restaurants

Eggers Madhouse

Eggers Madhouse Gives An Egg-Static Twist To Your Daily Meal
Sector 29
Cafes
image - Roots - Cafe In The Park
Cafes

Roots - Cafe In The Park

You'll Want To Wake Up For The Omelette At Roots, Gurgaon
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - Jungle Jamboree
Casual Dining

Jungle Jamboree

Fancy A Buffet Starting At INR 599 In A Jungle? Hit Up This Spot In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Food Trucks
image - Eggjactly
Food Trucks

Eggjactly

The EGGjactly Food Truck: American-Style Food On Wheels
Sector 29
Fine Dining
image - Cafe G - Crowne Plaza
Fine Dining

Cafe G - Crowne Plaza

Cafe G's Sunday Brunch Offers A Great Multi-Cuisine Spread
Sector 29
Fine Dining
image - Wild Fire - Crowne Plaza
Fine Dining

Wild Fire - Crowne Plaza

Sign Up For An 11-Course Brazilian Meal At Wildfire, Crowne Plaza
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Woodfired 1.0
Fast Food Restaurants

Woodfired 1.0

A Wood-Fired Oven Churning Out Rotis In A Parking Lot? Only In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - Gung The Palace
Casual Dining

Gung The Palace

Gung The Palace: Gurgaon's Hidden Korean Gem
Sector 29
Cafes
image - Cafe Coffee Day
Cafes

Cafe Coffee Day

#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - Chinese Panda
Casual Dining

Chinese Panda

Not Just Drinking, Head To Sector 29 For A Hearty Chinese Meal At This Restaurant
Sector 29
Cafes
image - Ciclo Cafe
Cafes

Ciclo Cafe

We're Pedalling To Gurgaon's Cycle-Themed Cafe For Breakfast From Around The World
Sector 29
Street Food
image - Chole Kulche Stand
Street Food

Chole Kulche Stand

This Chole Kulche Stand Represents Urvashi Yadav's Ambitious Food Dream
Sector 14
Casual Dining
image - Mamagoto
Casual Dining

Mamagoto

Mamagoto Has A Secret Menu You Wish You Knew About Sooner
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - Pind Balluchi
Casual Dining

Pind Balluchi

Haven’t Been To Pind Baluchi In A While? This Punjabi Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting
Sector 29
Food Trucks
image - Waffle Chowk
Food Trucks

Waffle Chowk

Get Great Waffles On Your Post-Dinner Drive In Gurgaon Here
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - Nagai
Casual Dining

Nagai

Sushi, Sake & Matcha At Sector 29's Brand New Japanese Entrant
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - The Barbeque Company
Casual Dining

The Barbeque Company

Head Over To This Place For An Unforgettable Buffet Experience
Food Trucks
image - Street Foods by Punjab Grill
Food Trucks

Street Foods by Punjab Grill

Street Foods By Punjab Grill Food Truck Is Taking G-Town By Storm
Sector 29
Cafes
image - Bizibean
Cafes

Bizibean

Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Sector 30
Food Trucks
image - Sushi House Mafia
Food Trucks

Sushi House Mafia

Sushi to Go From the Sushi House Mafia Food Truck
Sector 29
Bakeries
image - Bakeinline
Bakeries

Bakeinline

G-Town Based Home Baker Makes Some Delicious Granola & Conducts Baking Classes!
Sector 17
Cafes
image - Bueno
Cafes

Bueno

Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
DLF Cyber City
Bakeries
image - Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
Bakeries

Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe

This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Fine Dining
image - The Monk
Fine Dining

The Monk

Craving For Authentic Chinese? Then This Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Where You Need To Be
Sector 15
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 29?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE