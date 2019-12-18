Explore
Sector 29
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 29
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
El Sabor
There's A New Mexican Restaurant In G-Town & They Do Stellar Enchiladas!
Sector 29
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Punjabi By Nature 2.0
Gurgoan Folks, Order Comforting North Indian Meals From This Restaurant
Sector 29
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Ladera - Clarens Hotel
Gurugram's Santorini Themed Restaurant Offers Amazing Food & Drinks!
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bikanervala
Visit Bikanervala For A Hearty Breakfast At Just INR 50
Sector 29
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Melange - The Pllazio Hotel
Do You Have Breakfast Plans? Then Take Your Family To Melange At The Pllazio Hotel
Sector 29
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
The Rolling Kitchen
This Food Truck In Leisure Valley Parking Is Serving Epic Shawarmas!
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dunkin Donuts
LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Eggers Madhouse
Eggers Madhouse Gives An Egg-Static Twist To Your Daily Meal
Sector 29
Cafes
Cafes
Roots - Cafe In The Park
You'll Want To Wake Up For The Omelette At Roots, Gurgaon
Sector 29
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jungle Jamboree
Fancy A Buffet Starting At INR 599 In A Jungle? Hit Up This Spot In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Eggjactly
The EGGjactly Food Truck: American-Style Food On Wheels
Sector 29
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Cafe G - Crowne Plaza
Cafe G's Sunday Brunch Offers A Great Multi-Cuisine Spread
Sector 29
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Wild Fire - Crowne Plaza
Sign Up For An 11-Course Brazilian Meal At Wildfire, Crowne Plaza
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Woodfired 1.0
A Wood-Fired Oven Churning Out Rotis In A Parking Lot? Only In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gung The Palace
Gung The Palace: Gurgaon's Hidden Korean Gem
Sector 29
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Coffee Day
#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 29
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chinese Panda
Not Just Drinking, Head To Sector 29 For A Hearty Chinese Meal At This Restaurant
Sector 29
Cafes
Cafes
Ciclo Cafe
We're Pedalling To Gurgaon's Cycle-Themed Cafe For Breakfast From Around The World
Sector 29
Street Food
Street Food
Chole Kulche Stand
This Chole Kulche Stand Represents Urvashi Yadav's Ambitious Food Dream
Sector 14
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mamagoto
Mamagoto Has A Secret Menu You Wish You Knew About Sooner
Sector 29
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pind Balluchi
Haven’t Been To Pind Baluchi In A While? This Punjabi Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting
Sector 29
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Waffle Chowk
Get Great Waffles On Your Post-Dinner Drive In Gurgaon Here
Sector 29
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nagai
Sushi, Sake & Matcha At Sector 29's Brand New Japanese Entrant
Sector 29
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Barbeque Company
Head Over To This Place For An Unforgettable Buffet Experience
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Street Foods by Punjab Grill
Street Foods By Punjab Grill Food Truck Is Taking G-Town By Storm
Sector 29
Cafes
Cafes
Bizibean
Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Sector 30
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Sushi House Mafia
Sushi to Go From the Sushi House Mafia Food Truck
Sector 29
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bakeinline
G-Town Based Home Baker Makes Some Delicious Granola & Conducts Baking Classes!
Sector 17
Cafes
Cafes
Bueno
Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
DLF Cyber City
Bakeries
Bakeries
Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Monk
Craving For Authentic Chinese? Then This Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Where You Need To Be
Sector 15
