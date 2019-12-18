Sector 29

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 29

Clothing Stores
image - Mithi Kalra Studio
Clothing Stores

Mithi Kalra Studio

Create & Curate Your Bridal Trousseau With These Elegant Pieces From Mithi Kalra Studio
Sector 29
Gardening Stores
image - Nurturing Green Studio
Gardening Stores

Nurturing Green Studio

Add More Greens To Your House From This Studio Near Huda City Metro
Sector 29
Markets
image - Brahmaputra Market
Markets

Brahmaputra Market

Enjoy A Wide Variety Of Street Food In A Small Space At Brahmaputra Market
Sector 29
Fabric Stores
image - R.R.Fashion
Fabric Stores

R.R.Fashion

This Fabric Shop Is Where You’ll Find Us Noida Folks Browsing
Sector 29
Boutiques
image - Instyle Boutique
Boutiques

Instyle Boutique

Drop By This Noida Boutique For All Kinds Of Fancy OOTDs
Clothing Stores
image - Kasrr
Clothing Stores

Kasrr

Ladies, Hit Up Kasrr For Fabulous Western Wear & Accessories
Sector 38
Home Décor Stores
image - Home Centre
Home Décor Stores

Home Centre

Home Centre's Vibrant New Bakeware Collection Takes The Cake
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
image - Kraus Jeans
Clothing Stores

Kraus Jeans

Get That Perfect #OOTD With Kraus' Jeans, Jackets & Good Quality Shirts
Sector 38
Home Décor Stores
image - Soffi's
Home Décor Stores

Soffi's

From Curtains To Rugs: Get Amazing Crewel Furnishing At This Store
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
image - Fabindia
Clothing Stores

Fabindia

Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
Sector 38A
Clothing Stores
image - Afsana
Clothing Stores

Afsana

The Variety Of Kurtas At This Women's Ethnic Wear Store Is Insane
Sector 38
Book Stores
image - Om Book Shop
Book Stores

Om Book Shop

Come Hither To The Land Of Books And Victorian Structure
Sector 38A
Book Stores
image - Galgotias Books & Stationery
Book Stores

Galgotias Books & Stationery

Galgotia’s Bookstore in Noida is the Stuff of Our Nerdy Dreams
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
image - Export Surplus Market
Clothing Stores

Export Surplus Market

No Kidding: Noida Has A Mini Sarojini & We Promise It’s Nowhere As Crowded!
Sector 27
Clothing Stores
image - Indian August
Clothing Stores

Indian August

You Have To Check Out The Saris, Accessories & Decor At This Noida Store
Sector 18
Furniture Stores
image - K.S Furniture
Furniture Stores

K.S Furniture

This Wooden Furniture Place Next To Noida Nurseries Is A Treat
Accessories
image - Kompanero
Accessories

Kompanero

Shop High-Quality Leather Shoes & Bags From This Brand
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
image - Mustard
Clothing Stores

Mustard

LBB Users, You Can Avail A Special 20% Discount At Mustard Stores Across India
Sector 18
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Decathlon Noida
Sporting Goods Stores

Decathlon Noida

Intense Workout? Rest & Recover With These Tools Available At Decathlon
Sector 38A
Cosmetics Stores
image - Inatur
Cosmetics Stores

Inatur

Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 18
Accessories
image - Vanilla Moon
Accessories

Vanilla Moon

This Brand Does Handmade & Hand-Woven Bags And Shoes
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
image - Raisons
Clothing Stores

Raisons

The Luxurious, Handcrafted Sarees From This Store Are Every Collector's Delight
Sector 18
Home Décor Stores
image - Tarini
Home Décor Stores

Tarini

Tarini's Thrifty Home-stuff and Cloth Bags Call Us to Noida
Sector 18
Jewellery Shops
image - Swarovski
Jewellery Shops

Swarovski

Three Versatile Pieces To Own From Swarovski's A/W '16 Collection
Sector 18
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 29?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE