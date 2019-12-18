Explore
Sector 3
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 3
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Bars
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fresh Food Factory
Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Awesome Snoozie
Awesome Snoozie Will Make All Your Interior Design Dreams Come True
Sector 2
Street Food
Street Food
Manokamna Fast Food
Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Layton Business Centre
We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Noida
Street Food
Street Food
Namo Food Corner
Have A Thing For Street Food? Head Out To This Food Corner Asap!
Sector 2
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Indian Institute Of Photography
Pro Mode On: Get Clicking At The Indian Institute Of Photography
Sector 2
Cafes
Cafes
Fresh 2 Go
When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Hacker Space
Hacker Space Co-working: Best Co-Working Space For Building Community
Sector 2
Artists
Artists
Charu Desi
Printed Pocket Squares And Silk Scarves By Charu Desi
Sector 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Lawn Bistro
Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Getafix Petit
Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Wasted
Quick Cheat For A Prettier Room: Get These Bottle Lamps & Fairy Lights
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Ammi's Kitchen
Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Soni Goyal Handpaint
Our Neighbour Aunty In Noida Hand-Paints Gorgeous Saris, Dupattas & Kurtas
Sector 14
Government Offices
Government Offices
Pawan Hans
Fly Up, Up & Away On These 10 & 20-Minute Dilli Darshan Helicopter Rides
Sector 1
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Handcrafted By Alka
This Textile Designer Hand-Paints Myriads Of Patterns On Clothes In Her Backyard
Noida
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Coffee Day
#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 16
Cafes
Cafes
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Noida Peeps, Blue Tokai Has Opened A New Outlet Near You
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Indian August
You Have To Check Out The Saris, Accessories & Decor At This Noida Store
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Go Dine Restaurant
The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Reena Restaurant
Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
