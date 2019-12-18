Sector 3

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fresh Food Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Fresh Food Factory

Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Street Food
image - Manokamna Fast Food
Street Food

Manokamna Fast Food

Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Street Food
image - Namo Food Corner
Street Food

Namo Food Corner

Have A Thing For Street Food? Head Out To This Food Corner Asap!
Sector 2
Cafes
image - Fresh 2 Go
Cafes

Fresh 2 Go

When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Casual Dining
image - Lawn Bistro
Casual Dining

Lawn Bistro

Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Delivery Services
image - Getafix Petit
Delivery Services

Getafix Petit

Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Food Trucks
image - Ammi's Kitchen
Food Trucks

Ammi's Kitchen

Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Cafes
image - Cafe Coffee Day
Cafes

Cafe Coffee Day

#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 16
Cafes
image - Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Noida Peeps, Blue Tokai Has Opened A New Outlet Near You
Casual Dining
image - Go Dine Restaurant
Casual Dining

Go Dine Restaurant

The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Reena Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Reena Restaurant

Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Cafes
image - Wheelys In
Cafes

Wheelys In

So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Garam Dharam
Casual Dining

Garam Dharam

Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Doosri Mehfil
Casual Dining

Doosri Mehfil

Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food
Sector 18
Bakeries
image - Bon Bon Pastry Shop
Bakeries

Bon Bon Pastry Shop

Bon Bon For 'Light On The Pocket' Bakes & Treats
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Gola Sizzlers
Casual Dining

Gola Sizzlers

If You Have A Soft Corner For Sizzlers Then Head Out To This Place Right Away
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Fit Bites
Cafes

Fit Bites

Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jambox
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jambox

Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
image - Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream
Dessert Parlours

Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream

Turquoise Ice Cream: Turkish Ice Cream You Can Eat Upside Down
Sector 38A
Casual Dining
image - Baby Dragon Bar & Restaurant
Casual Dining

Baby Dragon Bar & Restaurant

This Hidden Gem In Noida Offers Some Amazing Delicacies
Sector 18
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
