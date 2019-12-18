Sector 30

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 30

Cafes
image - Bueno
Cafes

Bueno

Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
DLF Cyber City
Schools & Colleges
image - Sixth Element
Schools & Colleges

Sixth Element

The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
South City 1
Cafes
image - Bizibean
Cafes

Bizibean

Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Sector 30
Homestays
image - Bloom Boutique
Homestays

Bloom Boutique

This Kitschy BnB In Gurgaon Costs Less Than INR 1500 A Night & Is An Art Lover's Paradise!
South City 1
Malls
image - DLF Star Mall
Malls

DLF Star Mall

Visit These 5 Hubs In Gurgaon For Food Trucks, Microbreweries & Korean Food
Sector 30
Schools & Colleges
image - Medhaam Pre-school & Day Care
Schools & Colleges

Medhaam Pre-school & Day Care

The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
South City 1
Other
image - 32nd Avenue
Other

32nd Avenue

Celebrate The Spirit Of The Season And Join Us For A Christmas Carnival At 32nd Avenue!
Sector 15
Casual Dining
image - Nagai
Casual Dining

Nagai

Sushi, Sake & Matcha At Sector 29's Brand New Japanese Entrant
Sector 29
Bakeries
image - Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
Bakeries

Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe

This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Gaming Zone
image - Unlocked
Gaming Zone

Unlocked

Crafted Cocktails, Board Games & Some Amazing Delicacies In Unlocked
Sector 15
Casual Dining
image - The Barbeque Company
Casual Dining

The Barbeque Company

Head Over To This Place For An Unforgettable Buffet Experience
Casual Dining
image - Mallacca
Casual Dining

Mallacca

A Stunning Place To Try Out Malaysian Cuisine In G-Town!
Sector 15
Lounges
image - Loft By The Clock Tower
Lounges

Loft By The Clock Tower

Amazing Dahi Kebabs And Triple Cooked Pork Only At The Loft
Sector 15
Hotels
image - 32nd Milestone
Hotels

32nd Milestone

Revamp Alert: 32nd Milestone's Getting 35 Eateries, Flea Markets & More
Sector 15
Gyms
image - Bodh Crossfit
Gyms

Bodh Crossfit

Set And Meet Your Fitness Goals With CrossFit In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Fine Dining
image - Melange - The Pllazio Hotel
Fine Dining

Melange - The Pllazio Hotel

Do You Have Breakfast Plans? Then Take Your Family To Melange At The Pllazio Hotel
Sector 29
Cafes
image - Greenr Cafe
Cafes

Greenr Cafe

Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
Gaming Zone
image - Ctrl.Shift.Esc
Gaming Zone

Ctrl.Shift.Esc

Try And Break Out Of Room #7 At Ctrl.Shift.Esc, Gurgaon
Sector 29
Bars
image - BoHo By Nagai
Bars

BoHo By Nagai

Got A Palate For Pan Asian Food? BoHo By Nagai Will Become Your New Favourite Spot
Sector 29
Bars
image - The Piano Man - Sector 15, Gurgaon
Bars

The Piano Man - Sector 15, Gurgaon

Jazz Up Your Evenings: The Piano Man Has Opened In Gurgaon!
Sector 15
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 30?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE