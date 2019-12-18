Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 30
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 30
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bakeries
Bars
Delivery Services
Breweries
Dessert Parlours
Cafes
Cafes
Bueno
Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
DLF Cyber City
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Sixth Element
The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
South City 1
Cafes
Cafes
Bizibean
Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Sector 30
Homestays
Homestays
Bloom Boutique
This Kitschy BnB In Gurgaon Costs Less Than INR 1500 A Night & Is An Art Lover's Paradise!
South City 1
Malls
Malls
DLF Star Mall
Visit These 5 Hubs In Gurgaon For Food Trucks, Microbreweries & Korean Food
Sector 30
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Medhaam Pre-school & Day Care
The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
South City 1
Other
Other
32nd Avenue
Celebrate The Spirit Of The Season And Join Us For A Christmas Carnival At 32nd Avenue!
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nagai
Sushi, Sake & Matcha At Sector 29's Brand New Japanese Entrant
Sector 29
Bakeries
Bakeries
Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Unlocked
Crafted Cocktails, Board Games & Some Amazing Delicacies In Unlocked
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Barbeque Company
Head Over To This Place For An Unforgettable Buffet Experience
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mallacca
A Stunning Place To Try Out Malaysian Cuisine In G-Town!
Sector 15
Lounges
Lounges
Loft By The Clock Tower
Amazing Dahi Kebabs And Triple Cooked Pork Only At The Loft
Sector 15
Hotels
Hotels
32nd Milestone
Revamp Alert: 32nd Milestone's Getting 35 Eateries, Flea Markets & More
Sector 15
Gyms
Gyms
Bodh Crossfit
Set And Meet Your Fitness Goals With CrossFit In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Melange - The Pllazio Hotel
Do You Have Breakfast Plans? Then Take Your Family To Melange At The Pllazio Hotel
Sector 29
Cafes
Cafes
Greenr Cafe
Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Ctrl.Shift.Esc
Try And Break Out Of Room #7 At Ctrl.Shift.Esc, Gurgaon
Sector 29
Bars
Bars
BoHo By Nagai
Got A Palate For Pan Asian Food? BoHo By Nagai Will Become Your New Favourite Spot
Sector 29
Bars
Bars
The Piano Man - Sector 15, Gurgaon
Jazz Up Your Evenings: The Piano Man Has Opened In Gurgaon!
Sector 15
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 30?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE