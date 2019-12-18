Explore
Sector 30
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 30
For Kids
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bars
Caffe La Poya
Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Happy Hakka
Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Gravity
When In Noida, This Casual Dining Restaurant Offers Scrumptious Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 26
Ajay Ceramic Stall
Noida Peeps Can Get Beautiful Ceramic Stuff Home Delivered
Sector 26
Instyle Boutique
Drop By This Noida Boutique For All Kinds Of Fancy OOTDs
R.R.Fashion
This Fabric Shop Is Where You’ll Find Us Noida Folks Browsing
Sector 29
Parmod Chaat And Caterers
This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Lakshmi Coffee House
Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Brahmaputra Market
Enjoy A Wide Variety Of Street Food In A Small Space At Brahmaputra Market
Sector 29
TerraQuest Expeditions
Road-Trip Your Way Across India With TerraQuest Expeditions
Sector 29
Dadi Ki Rasoi
Meals For INR 5?! This Noida Man Serves Them & His Rajma Rice Type Lunch Sells Out In 2 Hours!
Sector 29
Kolkata Biryani House
#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Shaolin Temple India
Did You Know? You Can Learn Kung Fu From This Authentic Shaolin Temple In Noida
Sector 27
Khan's Kathi Rolls
Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Ganesh Paan Shop
Head To This Stall In Noida For Some Paantastic Treats
Sector 18
Mithi Kalra Studio
Create & Curate Your Bridal Trousseau With These Elegant Pieces From Mithi Kalra Studio
Sector 29
Fit Bites
Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Jambox
Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
Export Surplus Market
No Kidding: Noida Has A Mini Sarojini & We Promise It’s Nowhere As Crowded!
Sector 27
Crazy Noodles
Crazy Noodles for Quick Chinese & Tumbling Glasses
Sector 38
Cafe Fusion
Noida's Cafe Fusion Takes You On A Round Trip To Heaven With Their Food
Sector 37
