Sector 30

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Caffe La Poya
Caffe La Poya

Caffe La Poya

Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Delivery Services
image - Happy Hakka
Happy Hakka

Happy Hakka

Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Lounges
image - Gravity
Gravity

Gravity

When In Noida, This Casual Dining Restaurant Offers Scrumptious Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 26
Home Décor Stores
image - Ajay Ceramic Stall
Ajay Ceramic Stall

Ajay Ceramic Stall

Noida Peeps Can Get Beautiful Ceramic Stuff Home Delivered
Sector 26
Boutiques
image - Instyle Boutique
Boutiques

Instyle Boutique

Drop By This Noida Boutique For All Kinds Of Fancy OOTDs
Fabric Stores
image - R.R.Fashion
R.R.Fashion

R.R.Fashion

This Fabric Shop Is Where You’ll Find Us Noida Folks Browsing
Sector 29
Street Food
image - Parmod Chaat And Caterers
Street Food

Parmod Chaat And Caterers

This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lakshmi Coffee House
Lakshmi Coffee House

Lakshmi Coffee House

Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Markets
image - Brahmaputra Market
Markets

Brahmaputra Market

Enjoy A Wide Variety Of Street Food In A Small Space At Brahmaputra Market
Sector 29
Travel Services
image - TerraQuest Expeditions
TerraQuest Expeditions

TerraQuest Expeditions

Road-Trip Your Way Across India With TerraQuest Expeditions
Sector 29
Street Food
image - Dadi Ki Rasoi
Dadi Ki Rasoi

Dadi Ki Rasoi

Meals For INR 5?! This Noida Man Serves Them & His Rajma Rice Type Lunch Sells Out In 2 Hours!
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kolkata Biryani House
Kolkata Biryani House

Kolkata Biryani House

#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Classes & Workshops
image - Shaolin Temple India
Shaolin Temple India

Shaolin Temple India

Did You Know? You Can Learn Kung Fu From This Authentic Shaolin Temple In Noida
Sector 27
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khan's Kathi Rolls
Khan's Kathi Rolls

Khan's Kathi Rolls

Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Pan
image - Ganesh Paan Shop
Pan

Ganesh Paan Shop

Head To This Stall In Noida For Some Paantastic Treats
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
image - Mithi Kalra Studio
Mithi Kalra Studio

Mithi Kalra Studio

Create & Curate Your Bridal Trousseau With These Elegant Pieces From Mithi Kalra Studio
Sector 29
Cafes
image - Fit Bites
Cafes

Fit Bites

Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jambox
Jambox

Jambox

Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
image - Export Surplus Market
Export Surplus Market

Export Surplus Market

No Kidding: Noida Has A Mini Sarojini & We Promise It’s Nowhere As Crowded!
Sector 27
Cafes
image - Crazy Noodles
Cafes

Crazy Noodles

Crazy Noodles for Quick Chinese & Tumbling Glasses
Sector 38
Cafes
image - Cafe Fusion
Cafes

Cafe Fusion

Noida's Cafe Fusion Takes You On A Round Trip To Heaven With Their Food
Sector 37
