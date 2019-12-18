Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 30
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 30
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Street Food
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Caffe La Poya
Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Happy Hakka
Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Street Food
Street Food
Parmod Chaat And Caterers
This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lakshmi Coffee House
Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Street Food
Street Food
Dadi Ki Rasoi
Meals For INR 5?! This Noida Man Serves Them & His Rajma Rice Type Lunch Sells Out In 2 Hours!
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kolkata Biryani House
#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Khan's Kathi Rolls
Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Cafes
Cafes
Fit Bites
Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jambox
Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
Cafes
Cafes
Crazy Noodles
Crazy Noodles for Quick Chinese & Tumbling Glasses
Sector 38
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Fusion
Noida's Cafe Fusion Takes You On A Round Trip To Heaven With Their Food
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Reena Restaurant
Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Cafes
Cafes
Bistro 57
This Cool New Cafe Will Definitely Not Disappoint The Youngsters In Town
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Asian Fun
One Of The Best Outlets In Noida For Asian Cuisine!
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bistro 37
Bistro 37: Your Evening Snack Pit Stop In Noida
Sector 37
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Teasta
Team Tea Or Team Coffee, Teasta In Noida Welcomes Both
Sector 37
Bakeries
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Waffles & Crepes
You've Gotta Visit This Small Dessert Parlour For The Love Of Waffles
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
SOHO Kitchen & Co.
Soho Kitchen & Co.- The Hub Of Classic Food For All College Students In Noida
Sector 37
Bakeries
Bakeries
Mr. Brown
Next Station Is Mr. Brown: Calling All Hungry Metro Travellers
Sector 38
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 30?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE