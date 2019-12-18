Explore
Sector 31
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 31
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Bars
Breweries
Home Décor Stores
The Grub Cafe
Eat & Play At This Cute Little Multi Cuisine Restaurant In G-Town!
Sector 31
MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas
Stuffed Parathas & Yummy Pakodas Are The Perfect Weekend Breakfast!
Sector 31
Dr. Bubbles
Tea With A Twist: Drink & Chew Your Tea At Dr. Bubbles In Gurugram
Sector 31
Momo Stall
Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Tasty Tweets
White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Cafe Lungta
Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
Sector 15
Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy
Take Your Date To Gurgaon With These Unusual Date-Night Ideas
Sector 15
The Piano Man - Sector 15, Gurgaon
Jazz Up Your Evenings: The Piano Man Has Opened In Gurgaon!
Sector 15
Carnatic Cafe
Brekkie Done Right: Get Epic Filter Coffee & Crisp Dosas At Carnatic Cafe
Sector 15
The Potbelly Divine
Yay! The Potbelly Just Launched Its First G-Town Outlet
Sector 15
Greenr Cafe
Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
Mallacca
A Stunning Place To Try Out Malaysian Cuisine In G-Town!
Sector 15
Loft By The Clock Tower
Amazing Dahi Kebabs And Triple Cooked Pork Only At The Loft
Sector 15
32nd Milestone
Revamp Alert: 32nd Milestone's Getting 35 Eateries, Flea Markets & More
Sector 15
Unlocked
Crafted Cocktails, Board Games & Some Amazing Delicacies In Unlocked
Sector 15
Como - Pizzeria
Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!
Sector 15
Lub Lub Lebanese
Lub Lub Spreading More Love With A New Outlet At 32nd Milestone
Sector 15
Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
CAD Tech Bar
Reboot & Catch Up With Your Crew At This New Tech-Inspired Bar In G-Town
Sector 15
DLF Star Mall
Visit These 5 Hubs In Gurgaon For Food Trucks, Microbreweries & Korean Food
Sector 30
Bueno
Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
DLF Cyber City
Bizibean
Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Sector 30
Tezerac
Revamp Your Space: This Store Offers Amazing Furnishing, Home Decor & More
Sector 39
