Cafes
image - The Grub Cafe
Cafes

The Grub Cafe

Eat & Play At This Cute Little Multi Cuisine Restaurant In G-Town!
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
image - MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas
Fast Food Restaurants

MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas

Stuffed Parathas & Yummy Pakodas Are The Perfect Weekend Breakfast!
Sector 31
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Dr. Bubbles
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Dr. Bubbles

Tea With A Twist: Drink & Chew Your Tea At Dr. Bubbles In Gurugram
Sector 31
Street Food
image - Momo Stall
Street Food

Momo Stall

Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Bakeries
image - Tasty Tweets
Bakeries

Tasty Tweets

White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Cafes
image - Cafe Lungta
Cafes

Cafe Lungta

Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Carnatic Cafe
Cafes

Carnatic Cafe

Brekkie Done Right: Get Epic Filter Coffee & Crisp Dosas At Carnatic Cafe
Sector 15
Casual Dining
image - The Potbelly Divine
Casual Dining

The Potbelly Divine

Yay! The Potbelly Just Launched Its First G-Town Outlet
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Greenr Cafe
Cafes

Greenr Cafe

Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
Casual Dining
image - Mallacca
Casual Dining

Mallacca

A Stunning Place To Try Out Malaysian Cuisine In G-Town!
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Como - Pizzeria
Cafes

Como - Pizzeria

Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lub Lub Lebanese
Fast Food Restaurants

Lub Lub Lebanese

Lub Lub Spreading More Love With A New Outlet At 32nd Milestone
Sector 15
Bakeries
image - Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
Bakeries

Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe

This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Cafes
image - Bueno
Cafes

Bueno

Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
DLF Cyber City
Cafes
image - Bizibean
Cafes

Bizibean

Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Sector 30
Casual Dining
image - Gohan Grill & Bistro
Casual Dining

Gohan Grill & Bistro

Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Fine Dining
image - The Monk
Fine Dining

The Monk

Craving For Authentic Chinese? Then This Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Where You Need To Be
Sector 15
Cafes
image - L'Pause
Cafes

L'Pause

This Café In Gurgaon Will Take You Back To The 90s With Its Shakes, Comic Books & Ludo
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dilli 6 On Wheels
Fast Food Restaurants

Dilli 6 On Wheels

Drop by This Eatrey For Authentic Old Delhi Style Food
Sector 32
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Tongue Twisters
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Tongue Twisters

Did You Know? Tongue Twisters Serves The Creamiest Ice Cream In Town
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fuel In House Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Fuel In House Cafe

Working Around Cyber Park? Eat At Fuel In House Cafe
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chai Side
Fast Food Restaurants

Chai Side

Chai, Sutta Aur Yaari: Grab A Quick Bite At Chai Side When You're In Cyber Park
Sector 39
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Civil Lines Wala
Fast Food Restaurants

Civil Lines Wala

This Place In Sector 15 Serves Chhole Bhature That'll Make You Forget Sita Ram {Almost}
Sector 15
