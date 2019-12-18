Explore
Sector 31
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 31
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
Cafes
Cafes
The Grub Cafe
Eat & Play At This Cute Little Multi Cuisine Restaurant In G-Town!
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas
Stuffed Parathas & Yummy Pakodas Are The Perfect Weekend Breakfast!
Sector 31
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dr. Bubbles
Tea With A Twist: Drink & Chew Your Tea At Dr. Bubbles In Gurugram
Sector 31
Street Food
Street Food
Momo Stall
Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Bakeries
Bakeries
Tasty Tweets
White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Lungta
Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Carnatic Cafe
Brekkie Done Right: Get Epic Filter Coffee & Crisp Dosas At Carnatic Cafe
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Potbelly Divine
Yay! The Potbelly Just Launched Its First G-Town Outlet
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Greenr Cafe
Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mallacca
A Stunning Place To Try Out Malaysian Cuisine In G-Town!
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Como - Pizzeria
Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lub Lub Lebanese
Lub Lub Spreading More Love With A New Outlet At 32nd Milestone
Sector 15
Bakeries
Bakeries
Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Cafes
Cafes
Bueno
Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
DLF Cyber City
Cafes
Cafes
Bizibean
Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Sector 30
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gohan Grill & Bistro
Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Monk
Craving For Authentic Chinese? Then This Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Where You Need To Be
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
L'Pause
This Café In Gurgaon Will Take You Back To The 90s With Its Shakes, Comic Books & Ludo
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilli 6 On Wheels
Drop by This Eatrey For Authentic Old Delhi Style Food
Sector 32
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Tongue Twisters
Did You Know? Tongue Twisters Serves The Creamiest Ice Cream In Town
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fuel In House Cafe
Working Around Cyber Park? Eat At Fuel In House Cafe
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chai Side
Chai, Sutta Aur Yaari: Grab A Quick Bite At Chai Side When You're In Cyber Park
Sector 39
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Civil Lines Wala
This Place In Sector 15 Serves Chhole Bhature That'll Make You Forget Sita Ram {Almost}
Sector 15
