Sector 32

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 32

Furniture Stores
image - Studio Pepperfry
Furniture Stores

Studio Pepperfry

Make Flowers, Fruits & Other Art Works With Thai Clay At This Workshop
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
image - Inatur
Cosmetics Stores

Inatur

Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 32
Clothing Stores
image - Indifusion
Clothing Stores

Indifusion

Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Sector 32
Bars
image - I Sacked Newton
Bars

I Sacked Newton

Head To This Place For Some Fantastic Cocktails And Starters
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
image - NYX Professional Makeup
Cosmetics Stores

NYX Professional Makeup

Make-Up Junkies, This New Range Is Great For Party Season
Sector 32
Lounges
image - SkyHouse
Lounges

SkyHouse

This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Bakeries
image - Theobroma
Bakeries

Theobroma

Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Casual Dining
image - Jungle Jamboree
Casual Dining

Jungle Jamboree

From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lajawaab Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Lajawaab Restaurant

Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Monks Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Monks Bowl

Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Caffe La Poya
Fast Food Restaurants

Caffe La Poya

Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kolkata Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Kolkata Biryani House

#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Lounges
image - Gravity
Lounges

Gravity

When In Noida, This Casual Dining Restaurant Offers Scrumptious Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 26
Delivery Services
image - Happy Hakka
Delivery Services

Happy Hakka

Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Home Décor Stores
image - Ajay Ceramic Stall
Home Décor Stores

Ajay Ceramic Stall

Noida Peeps Can Get Beautiful Ceramic Stuff Home Delivered
Sector 26
Classes & Workshops
image - Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio
Classes & Workshops

Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio

Want To Take Up A New Hobby? Check Out Claying Thoughts' Pottery Sessions For Beginners - Wednesday
Sector 21
Casual Dining
image - Nazeer Delicacies
Casual Dining

Nazeer Delicacies

Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Movie Theatres
image - Cinepolis
Movie Theatres

Cinepolis

Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Casual Dining
image - Dasaprakash
Casual Dining

Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Music & Dance Academies
image - Urshilla Dance Company
Music & Dance Academies

Urshilla Dance Company

Dance Like A Warrior At These Chhau-Inspired Classes In Noida
Classes & Workshops
image - Shaolin Temple India
Classes & Workshops

Shaolin Temple India

Did You Know? You Can Learn Kung Fu From This Authentic Shaolin Temple In Noida
Sector 27
Casual Dining
image - Govinda’s Restaurant
Casual Dining

Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gourmet Nirvana
Fast Food Restaurants

Gourmet Nirvana

Lazy Weekend? Order An Amazing Gourmet Meal From This Delivery Kitchen
Gaming Zone
image - The Gaming Vegas
Gaming Zone

The Gaming Vegas

We're Telling You Why You Need To Go To Gaming Vegas This Weekend
Sector 32
Travel Services
image - TerraQuest Expeditions
Travel Services

TerraQuest Expeditions

Road-Trip Your Way Across India With TerraQuest Expeditions
Sector 29
Dessert Parlours
image - Frozen Stone
Dessert Parlours

Frozen Stone

The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Pubs
image - Imperfecto Ruin Pub
Pubs

Imperfecto Ruin Pub

Imperfecto Noida Is The City's Biggest Bar & The Rooftop Is Epic!
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
image - WAFL
Dessert Parlours

WAFL

Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 32?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE