Sector 32
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 32
I Sacked Newton
Head To This Place For Some Fantastic Cocktails And Starters
Sector 32
Lounges
Lounges
SkyHouse
This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Lounges
Lounges
Gravity
When In Noida, This Casual Dining Restaurant Offers Scrumptious Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 26
Pubs
Pubs
Imperfecto Ruin Pub
Imperfecto Noida Is The City's Biggest Bar & The Rooftop Is Epic!
Sector 32
Lounges
Lounges
Cheenos
Find Cheap Booze And Great Food Only At This Place In Sector 18 Noida
Sector 18
Lounges
Lounges
Nextonic Cafe N Lounge
This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
Bars
Bars
The Irish House
Experience The Wonderful Menu Of Handcrafted Cocktails At This Popular Bar
Sector 18
Bars
Bars
Noida Pub Exchange
Chug, Chug, Chug: Head Over To Noida Bar Exchange For After-Office Drinking Scenes
Pubs
Pubs
Sutra Gastropub
Party Like Never Before At This Gastropub In Noida!
Sector 38
Bars
Bars
Noida Social
Relive The Magic Of Single-Screen Theatres At Social's New Outlet
Sector 18
Bars
Bars
The Smoke Factory
Booze No Snooze: The Smoke Factory In Noida’s Got Hookah, Cocktails & Pizzas For Epic Nights
Bars
Bars
Imperfecto
In The Hunt For A Chill Place In Noida Over The Weekend? Then Head Here
Sector 38
Lounges
Lounges
Jokers
Bollywood Music & Amazing Food: Head To Jokers In The Gardens Galleria Mall
Sector 38
Bars
Bars
Uno Chicago Bar & Grill
This Eatery Is The Numero UNO For Delish Pizzas In Town
Sector 38
Bars
Bars
CLUB TITO'S
Head Out To This Place In Garden Galleria For Some Good Food And Music
Lounges
Lounges
Barrack 62 - The Gastro Pub
Head Out To This Place With Funky Interiors And Pocket-Friendly Prices
Sector 62
