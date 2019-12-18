Explore
Sector 32
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 32
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Street Food
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
Bakeries
Bakeries
Theobroma
Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jungle Jamboree
From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lajawaab Restaurant
Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Monks Bowl
Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Caffe La Poya
Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kolkata Biryani House
#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Happy Hakka
Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nazeer Delicacies
Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dasaprakash
Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Govinda's Restaurant
Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gourmet Nirvana
Lazy Weekend? Order An Amazing Gourmet Meal From This Delivery Kitchen
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Frozen Stone
The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
WAFL
Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lakshmi Coffee House
Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Street Food
Street Food
Parmod Chaat And Caterers
This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Street Food
Street Food
Dadi Ki Rasoi
Meals For INR 5?! This Noida Man Serves Them & His Rajma Rice Type Lunch Sells Out In 2 Hours!
Sector 29
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Fusion
Noida's Cafe Fusion Takes You On A Round Trip To Heaven With Their Food
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
SOHO Kitchen & Co.
Soho Kitchen & Co.- The Hub Of Classic Food For All College Students In Noida
Sector 37
Cafes
Cafes
NYC Central & Co
Broke Scenes? We Have Found A Great Spot For You Along With Your Friends
Sector 37
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Waffles & Crepes
You've Gotta Visit This Small Dessert Parlour For The Love Of Waffles
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Asian Fun
One Of The Best Outlets In Noida For Asian Cuisine!
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bistro 37
Bistro 37: Your Evening Snack Pit Stop In Noida
Sector 37
