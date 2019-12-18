Sector 32

Bakeries
image - Theobroma
Bakeries

Theobroma

Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Casual Dining
image - Jungle Jamboree
Casual Dining

Jungle Jamboree

From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lajawaab Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Lajawaab Restaurant

Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Monks Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Monks Bowl

Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Caffe La Poya
Fast Food Restaurants

Caffe La Poya

Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kolkata Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Kolkata Biryani House

#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Delivery Services
image - Happy Hakka
Delivery Services

Happy Hakka

Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Casual Dining
image - Nazeer Delicacies
Casual Dining

Nazeer Delicacies

Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Casual Dining
image - Dasaprakash
Casual Dining

Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Casual Dining
image - Govinda’s Restaurant
Casual Dining

Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gourmet Nirvana
Fast Food Restaurants

Gourmet Nirvana

Lazy Weekend? Order An Amazing Gourmet Meal From This Delivery Kitchen
Dessert Parlours
image - Frozen Stone
Dessert Parlours

Frozen Stone

The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
image - WAFL
Dessert Parlours

WAFL

Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lakshmi Coffee House
Fast Food Restaurants

Lakshmi Coffee House

Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Street Food
image - Parmod Chaat And Caterers
Street Food

Parmod Chaat And Caterers

This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Street Food
image - Dadi Ki Rasoi
Street Food

Dadi Ki Rasoi

Meals For INR 5?! This Noida Man Serves Them & His Rajma Rice Type Lunch Sells Out In 2 Hours!
Sector 29
Cafes
image - Cafe Fusion
Cafes

Cafe Fusion

Noida's Cafe Fusion Takes You On A Round Trip To Heaven With Their Food
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
image - SOHO Kitchen & Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

SOHO Kitchen & Co.

Soho Kitchen & Co.- The Hub Of Classic Food For All College Students In Noida
Sector 37
Cafes
image - NYC Central & Co
Cafes

NYC Central & Co

Broke Scenes? We Have Found A Great Spot For You Along With Your Friends
Sector 37
Dessert Parlours
image - Waffles & Crepes
Dessert Parlours

Waffles & Crepes

You've Gotta Visit This Small Dessert Parlour For The Love Of Waffles
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Asian Fun
Fast Food Restaurants

Asian Fun

One Of The Best Outlets In Noida For Asian Cuisine!
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bistro 37
Fast Food Restaurants

Bistro 37

Bistro 37: Your Evening Snack Pit Stop In Noida
Sector 37
