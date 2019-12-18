Sector 33

Casual Dining
image - Govinda’s Restaurant
Casual Dining

Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Other
image - Sector 23
Other

Sector 23

Street Food Crazy? Head To Noida For Some Dahi Batashas And Momo
Noida
Gyms
image - DTF Studio
Gyms

DTF Studio

Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Casual Dining
image - Nazeer Delicacies
Casual Dining

Nazeer Delicacies

Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Movie Theatres
image - Cinepolis
Movie Theatres

Cinepolis

Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Casual Dining
image - Dasaprakash
Casual Dining

Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Monks Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Monks Bowl

Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Casual Dining
image - Berco's
Casual Dining

Berco's

Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida
Sector 12
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lajawaab Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Lajawaab Restaurant

Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nutridish
Fast Food Restaurants

Nutridish

End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Delivery Services
image - Culinate
Delivery Services

Culinate

Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Music & Dance Academies
image - Urshilla Dance Company
Music & Dance Academies

Urshilla Dance Company

Dance Like A Warrior At These Chhau-Inspired Classes In Noida
Classes & Workshops
image - Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio
Classes & Workshops

Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio

Want To Take Up A New Hobby? Check Out Claying Thoughts' Pottery Sessions For Beginners - Wednesday
Sector 21
Salons
image - Ohio Spa & Salon
Salons

Ohio Spa & Salon

Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
Casual Dining
image - Jungle Jamboree
Casual Dining

Jungle Jamboree

From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
image - Frozen Stone
Dessert Parlours

Frozen Stone

The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Gaming Zone
image - The Gaming Vegas
Gaming Zone

The Gaming Vegas

We're Telling You Why You Need To Go To Gaming Vegas This Weekend
Sector 32
Lounges
image - SkyHouse
Lounges

SkyHouse

This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Clothing Stores
image - Indifusion
Clothing Stores

Indifusion

Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Sector 32
Furniture Stores
image - Studio Pepperfry
Furniture Stores

Studio Pepperfry

Make Flowers, Fruits & Other Art Works With Thai Clay At This Workshop
Sector 32
