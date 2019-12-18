Sector 33

Casual Dining
image - Govinda’s Restaurant
Casual Dining

Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Casual Dining
image - Nazeer Delicacies
Casual Dining

Nazeer Delicacies

Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Casual Dining
image - Dasaprakash
Casual Dining

Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Monks Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Monks Bowl

Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Casual Dining
image - Berco's
Casual Dining

Berco's

Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida
Sector 12
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lajawaab Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Lajawaab Restaurant

Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nutridish
Fast Food Restaurants

Nutridish

End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Delivery Services
image - Culinate
Delivery Services

Culinate

Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Casual Dining
image - Jungle Jamboree
Casual Dining

Jungle Jamboree

From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
image - Frozen Stone
Dessert Parlours

Frozen Stone

The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
image - WAFL
Dessert Parlours

WAFL

Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Bakeries
image - Theobroma
Bakeries

Theobroma

Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Fine Dining
image - The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida
Fine Dining

The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida

Indulge In Some Great Kebabs Only At This OG Kebab Outlet
Sector 55
Fine Dining
image - Ni Hao - Radisson Noida
Fine Dining

Ni Hao - Radisson Noida

Pan Asian At Its Best Only In Noida
Sector 55
Casual Dining
image - Wakhra Swaad
Casual Dining

Wakhra Swaad

This Popular Vodka Momo Shop In Noida Is Now An Adorable Dine-In Dhaba
Sector 11
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kolkata Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Kolkata Biryani House

#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Caffe La Poya
Fast Food Restaurants

Caffe La Poya

Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Delivery Services
image - Happy Hakka
Delivery Services

Happy Hakka

Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gourmet Nirvana
Fast Food Restaurants

Gourmet Nirvana

Lazy Weekend? Order An Amazing Gourmet Meal From This Delivery Kitchen
Cafes
image - Tossin Pizza
Cafes

Tossin Pizza

Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
