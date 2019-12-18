Sector 34

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 34

Cafes
image - Throttle Shrottle
Cafes

Throttle Shrottle

Throttle Shrottle Opens At The Capital Harley-Davidson In Gurgaon
Gurgaon
Clothing Stores
image - Eka
Clothing Stores

Eka

Organic, Handwoven Textiles and Relaxed Silhouettes at Eka
Sector 37
Casual Dining
image - The Friends Republic Villa
Casual Dining

The Friends Republic Villa

Nothing Shady Here: The Friends Republic Villa Is The Classiest BYOB Restaurant We've Been To
Gurgaon
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Decathlon
Sporting Goods Stores

Decathlon

Intense Workout? Rest & Recover With These Tools Available At Decathlon
Sohna Road
Amusement Parks
image - SkyJumper Trampoline Park
Amusement Parks

SkyJumper Trampoline Park

Gurgaon's Got A Huge Indoor Trampoline Park & You've Got To Check It Out!
Sohna Road
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Sports Next Door
Sporting Goods Stores

Sports Next Door

#LBBTV: Shop All Things Sporty At Gurgaon's Newly Launched Sports Next Door Store!
Sector 48
Delivery Services
image - Burger Singh
Delivery Services

Burger Singh

Burger Singh Presents Budget Desi Burgers
Sohna Road
Co-Working Spaces
image - DesqWorx
Co-Working Spaces

DesqWorx

DesqWorx Is Bringing An Exclusive Co-Working Experience To Your City
Sohna Road
Breweries
image - LAGOM Kitchen & Brewery
Breweries

LAGOM Kitchen & Brewery

With More Than 150 Dishes On The Menu, This Brewery Keeps Up Coming Back For More
Sohna Road
Casual Dining
image - Paradise
Casual Dining

Paradise

Hyderabad's Biryani Legend, Paradise Restaurant, Is Opening In Gurgaon!
Sohna Road
Co-Working Spaces
image - Inhwa Business Centre
Co-Working Spaces

Inhwa Business Centre

We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Sohna Road
Jewellery Shops
image - RentJewels
Jewellery Shops

RentJewels

Tight Budget? This Place Lets You Take Jewellery On Rent To Glam Up Those Shaadi Outfits
Sector 47
Electronics
image - Rapid Repair
Electronics

Rapid Repair

Love Your iPhone? Here's Why You Should Head To Rapid Repair For All Phone Woes!
Sector 47
Bakeries
image - The CUPnCAKE Factory
Bakeries

The CUPnCAKE Factory

Pizza Cupcakes, Red Velvet Cheesecake And More At CUPnCAKE Factory
Sohna Road
Clothing Stores
image - LoaferJama
Clothing Stores

LoaferJama

India-Inspired Home Decor And Spunky Clothes At LoaferJama
Delivery Services
image - Sushi Junction
Delivery Services

Sushi Junction

This Just In: Sushi Junction Has Now Opened An Outlet On Sohna Road
Sector 49
Delivery Services
image - Space Dog Hot Dogs
Delivery Services

Space Dog Hot Dogs

A New, Hot-Dog-Only Food Truck Is Driving To Gurgaon And It's Out Of This World
Gurgaon
Breweries
image - The Brewhouse
Breweries

The Brewhouse

The Brewhouse: For Whatever Ales You
Sohna Road
Bars
image - The Deck
Bars

The Deck

This Poolside Lounge Is Just The Place For Some Weekend Relaxation
Sohna Road
Yoga Studios
image - Fusion Yoga
Yoga Studios

Fusion Yoga

Still Working On The Summer Body? This Instructor Will Make You Sweat
South City 2
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 34?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE