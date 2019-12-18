Sector 35

Gyms
DTF Studio
Gyms

DTF Studio

Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Music & Dance Academies
Urshilla Dance Company
Music & Dance Academies

Urshilla Dance Company

Dance Like A Warrior At These Chhau-Inspired Classes In Noida
Casual Dining
Jungle Jamboree
Casual Dining

Jungle Jamboree

From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
Frozen Stone
Dessert Parlours

Frozen Stone

The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Gaming Zone
The Gaming Vegas
Gaming Zone

The Gaming Vegas

We're Telling You Why You Need To Go To Gaming Vegas This Weekend
Sector 32
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Clothing Stores
Indifusion
Clothing Stores

Indifusion

Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Sector 32
Lounges
SkyHouse
Lounges

SkyHouse

This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Furniture Stores
Studio Pepperfry
Furniture Stores

Studio Pepperfry

Make Flowers, Fruits & Other Art Works With Thai Clay At This Workshop
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
Inatur
Cosmetics Stores

Inatur

Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 32
Bakeries
Theobroma
Bakeries

Theobroma

Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Bars
I Sacked Newton
Bars

I Sacked Newton

Head To This Place For Some Fantastic Cocktails And Starters
Sector 32
Casual Dining
Govinda's Restaurant
Casual Dining

Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Cosmetics Stores
NYX Professional Makeup
Cosmetics Stores

NYX Professional Makeup

Make-Up Junkies, This New Range Is Great For Party Season
Sector 32
Pubs
Imperfecto Ruin Pub
Pubs

Imperfecto Ruin Pub

Imperfecto Noida Is The City's Biggest Bar & The Rooftop Is Epic!
Sector 32
Salons
Ohio Spa & Salon
Salons

Ohio Spa & Salon

Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
Casual Dining
Nazeer Delicacies
Casual Dining

Nazeer Delicacies

Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
Gourmet Nirvana
Fast Food Restaurants

Gourmet Nirvana

Lazy Weekend? Order An Amazing Gourmet Meal From This Delivery Kitchen
Movie Theatres
Cinepolis
Movie Theatres

Cinepolis

Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Casual Dining
Dasaprakash
Casual Dining

Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
