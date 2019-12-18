Sector 37

Cafes
image - NYC Central & Co
Cafes

NYC Central & Co

Broke Scenes? We Have Found A Great Spot For You Along With Your Friends
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
image - SOHO Kitchen & Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

SOHO Kitchen & Co.

Soho Kitchen & Co.- The Hub Of Classic Food For All College Students In Noida
Sector 37
Cafes
image - Bistro 57
Cafes

Bistro 57

This Cool New Cafe Will Definitely Not Disappoint The Youngsters In Town
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Asian Fun
Fast Food Restaurants

Asian Fun

One Of The Best Outlets In Noida For Asian Cuisine!
Sector 37
Dessert Parlours
image - Waffles & Crepes
Dessert Parlours

Waffles & Crepes

You've Gotta Visit This Small Dessert Parlour For The Love Of Waffles
Sector 37
Street Food
image - Dadi Ki Rasoi
Street Food

Dadi Ki Rasoi

Meals For INR 5?! This Noida Man Serves Them & His Rajma Rice Type Lunch Sells Out In 2 Hours!
Sector 29
Bakeries
image - Mr. Brown
Bakeries

Mr. Brown

Next Station Is Mr. Brown: Calling All Hungry Metro Travellers
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bistro 37
Fast Food Restaurants

Bistro 37

Bistro 37: Your Evening Snack Pit Stop In Noida
Sector 37
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Teasta
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Teasta

Team Tea Or Team Coffee, Teasta In Noida Welcomes Both
Sector 37
Cafes
image - Cafe Fusion
Cafes

Cafe Fusion

Noida's Cafe Fusion Takes You On A Round Trip To Heaven With Their Food
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lakshmi Coffee House
Fast Food Restaurants

Lakshmi Coffee House

Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Street Food
image - Parmod Chaat And Caterers
Street Food

Parmod Chaat And Caterers

This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Caffe La Poya
Fast Food Restaurants

Caffe La Poya

Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Cafes
image - Crazy Noodles
Cafes

Crazy Noodles

Crazy Noodles for Quick Chinese & Tumbling Glasses
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
image - KFC
Fast Food Restaurants

KFC

KFC's Smoky Grilled Chicken Is The Perfect Quick BBQ Meal
Sector 38
Casual Dining
image - Pind Balluchi
Casual Dining

Pind Balluchi

Haven’t Been To Pind Baluchi In A While? This Punjabi Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting
Sector 38A
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dunkin Donuts
Fast Food Restaurants

Dunkin Donuts

LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khan's Kathi Rolls
Fast Food Restaurants

Khan's Kathi Rolls

Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 38A
Delivery Services
image - Happy Hakka
Delivery Services

Happy Hakka

Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gourmet Nirvana
Fast Food Restaurants

Gourmet Nirvana

Lazy Weekend? Order An Amazing Gourmet Meal From This Delivery Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Fast Food Restaurants

Goli Vada Pav No. 1

Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wat-A-Burger
Fast Food Restaurants

Wat-A-Burger

Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wat-a-Burger
Fast Food Restaurants

Wat-a-Burger

Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Rolls King
Fast Food Restaurants

Rolls King

Bookmark Rolls King In Noida For Super-Sized Cravings
Sector 18
