Sector 37
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dessert Parlours
Delivery Services
Street Food
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
NYC Central & Co
Broke Scenes? We Have Found A Great Spot For You Along With Your Friends
Sector 37
SOHO Kitchen & Co.
Soho Kitchen & Co.- The Hub Of Classic Food For All College Students In Noida
Sector 37
Bistro 57
This Cool New Cafe Will Definitely Not Disappoint The Youngsters In Town
Sector 37
Asian Fun
One Of The Best Outlets In Noida For Asian Cuisine!
Sector 37
Waffles & Crepes
You've Gotta Visit This Small Dessert Parlour For The Love Of Waffles
Sector 37
Dadi Ki Rasoi
Meals For INR 5?! This Noida Man Serves Them & His Rajma Rice Type Lunch Sells Out In 2 Hours!
Sector 29
Mr. Brown
Next Station Is Mr. Brown: Calling All Hungry Metro Travellers
Sector 38
Bistro 37
Bistro 37: Your Evening Snack Pit Stop In Noida
Sector 37
Teasta
Team Tea Or Team Coffee, Teasta In Noida Welcomes Both
Sector 37
Cafe Fusion
Noida's Cafe Fusion Takes You On A Round Trip To Heaven With Their Food
Sector 37
Lakshmi Coffee House
Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Parmod Chaat And Caterers
This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Caffe La Poya
Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Crazy Noodles
Crazy Noodles for Quick Chinese & Tumbling Glasses
Sector 38
KFC
KFC's Smoky Grilled Chicken Is The Perfect Quick BBQ Meal
Sector 38
Pind Balluchi
Haven’t Been To Pind Baluchi In A While? This Punjabi Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting
Sector 38A
Dunkin Donuts
LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38
Khan's Kathi Rolls
Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 38A
Happy Hakka
Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Gourmet Nirvana
Lazy Weekend? Order An Amazing Gourmet Meal From This Delivery Kitchen
Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Wat-A-Burger
Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
Rolls King
Bookmark Rolls King In Noida For Super-Sized Cravings
Sector 18
