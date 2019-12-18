Sector 38

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 38

Pubs
image - Sutra Gastropub
Pubs

Sutra Gastropub

Party Like Never Before At This Gastropub In Noida!
Sector 38
Bars
image - Uno Chicago Bar & Grill
Bars

Uno Chicago Bar & Grill

This Eatery Is The Numero UNO For Delish Pizzas In Town
Sector 38
Bars
image - Imperfecto
Bars

Imperfecto

In The Hunt For A Chill Place In Noida Over The Weekend? Then Head Here
Sector 38
Bars
image - CLUB TITO'S
Bars

CLUB TITO'S

Head Out To This Place In Garden Galleria For Some Good Food And Music
Lounges
image - Jokers
Lounges

Jokers

Bollywood Music & Amazing Food: Head To Jokers In The Gardens Galleria Mall
Sector 38
Bars
image - The Smoke Factory
Bars

The Smoke Factory

Booze No Snooze: The Smoke Factory In Noida’s Got Hookah, Cocktails & Pizzas For Epic Nights
Bars
image - Noida Social
Bars

Noida Social

Relive The Magic Of Single-Screen Theatres At Social's New Outlet
Sector 18
Bars
image - Noida Pub Exchange
Bars

Noida Pub Exchange

Chug, Chug, Chug: Head Over To Noida Bar Exchange For After-Office Drinking Scenes
Bars
image - The Irish House
Bars

The Irish House

Experience The Wonderful Menu Of Handcrafted Cocktails At This Popular Bar
Sector 18
Lounges
image - Cheenos
Lounges

Cheenos

Find Cheap Booze And Great Food Only At This Place In Sector 18 Noida
Sector 18
Lounges
image - Gravity
Lounges

Gravity

When In Noida, This Casual Dining Restaurant Offers Scrumptious Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 26
Pubs
image - Imperfecto Ruin Pub
Pubs

Imperfecto Ruin Pub

Imperfecto Noida Is The City's Biggest Bar & The Rooftop Is Epic!
Sector 32
Bars
image - I Sacked Newton
Bars

I Sacked Newton

Head To This Place For Some Fantastic Cocktails And Starters
Sector 32
Lounges
image - SkyHouse
Lounges

SkyHouse

This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Lounges
image - Nextonic Cafe N Lounge
Lounges

Nextonic Cafe N Lounge

This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 38?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE