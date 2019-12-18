Sector 38A

Casual Dining
image - Barish Moon Bar & Brewery
Casual Dining

Barish Moon Bar & Brewery

Enjoy The View Of The City At This Rooftop Bar In Noida
Sector 38A
Book Stores
image - Om Book Shop
Book Stores

Om Book Shop

Come Hither To The Land Of Books And Victorian Structure
Sector 38A
Home Décor Stores
image - Peach Tree
Home Décor Stores

Peach Tree

This Store In Gardens Galleria Mall Is A Decor Lover's Delight
Sector 38A
Fine Dining
image - Spellbound
Fine Dining

Spellbound

Seeking Fine Dining In Noida? This Restaurant Serves Royal Indian Cuisine & You'll Love It!
Sector 38A
Clothing Stores
image - Kilol
Clothing Stores

Kilol

Dohars, Jackets & Comfy Indian Clothes: We’re Loving The Kilol Store In Noida
Sector 38A
Malls
image - Gardens Galleria
Malls

Gardens Galleria

The Largest Facility For Toddlers & Kids In Delhi Has Opened In This Noida Mall
Sector 38A
Bakeries
image - Dunkin Donuts
Bakeries

Dunkin Donuts

LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38A
Dessert Parlours
image - Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream
Dessert Parlours

Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream

Turquoise Ice Cream: Turkish Ice Cream You Can Eat Upside Down
Sector 38A
Clothing Stores
image - Fabindia
Clothing Stores

Fabindia

Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
Sector 38A
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Decathlon Noida
Sporting Goods Stores

Decathlon Noida

Intense Workout? Rest & Recover With These Tools Available At Decathlon
Sector 38A
Bowling Alleys
image - Every Other Day
Bowling Alleys

Every Other Day

Because We Love Bowling, Every Other Day
Sector 38A
Gaming Zone
image - VR Unreal
Gaming Zone

VR Unreal

Noida Gets Its First Virtual Reality Experience & Gaming Centre
Sector 38
Bars
image - CLUB TITO'S
Bars

CLUB TITO'S

Head Out To This Place In Garden Galleria For Some Good Food And Music
Casual Dining
image - Laat Saab
Casual Dining

Laat Saab

Every Family Enjoys Mughlai & This Noida Restaurant Gives You Tikkas On Tuk-Tuks
Sector 38
Bars
image - Uno Chicago Bar & Grill
Bars

Uno Chicago Bar & Grill

This Eatery Is The Numero UNO For Delish Pizzas In Town
Sector 38
Lounges
image - Jokers
Lounges

Jokers

Bollywood Music & Amazing Food: Head To Jokers In The Gardens Galleria Mall
Sector 38
Bars
image - Imperfecto
Bars

Imperfecto

In The Hunt For A Chill Place In Noida Over The Weekend? Then Head Here
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
image - CrossOver Bollywood Se
Clothing Stores

CrossOver Bollywood Se

Dear Brides & Grooms, This Is Where You Need To Be To Customize Your Wedding Outfits
Sector 38
Casual Dining
image - Bohemia
Casual Dining

Bohemia

Spend An Evening At Noida's Bohemia
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Food Car
Fast Food Restaurants

Food Car

Chocolate, Cheese & Hung Curd: This Guy In Noida Sells Amazing Sandwiches From A Car
Sector 16
Bars
image - The Smoke Factory
Bars

The Smoke Factory

Booze No Snooze: The Smoke Factory In Noida’s Got Hookah, Cocktails & Pizzas For Epic Nights
Bars
image - Noida Social
Bars

Noida Social

Relive The Magic Of Single-Screen Theatres At Social's New Outlet
Sector 18
Home Décor Stores
image - Home Centre
Home Décor Stores

Home Centre

The Home Centre In Noida Is Larger Than Life
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - FlyDining
Casual Dining

FlyDining

Enjoy Dinner 160 Ft. Above The Ground At This New Fly Dining Restaurant
Sector 38
Casual Dining
image - Pirates Of Grill
Casual Dining

Pirates Of Grill

Go To Pirates Of Grill In Noida For A Gorge Session With The Fam
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Made In Punjab
Casual Dining

Made In Punjab

Made In Punjab: Serving Your Regulars With A Twist
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Mamagoto
Casual Dining

Mamagoto

Brunch With Bae: The Bali Bami Noodles At Mamagoto In DLF Mall Of India Is To Die For
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Chi Asian Cookhouse
Casual Dining

Chi Asian Cookhouse

Chi Asian Cookhouse Has Come To Noida
Sector 18
Toy Stores
image - Hamleys
Toy Stores

Hamleys

Check Out India's Biggest Hamleys Store!
Sector 18
Cosmetics Stores
image - Innisfree
Cosmetics Stores

Innisfree

#GoHereShopThis: Nail Paints In Gorgeous Shades From Innisfree
Sector 18
