Casual Dining
image - Barish Moon Bar & Brewery
Casual Dining

Barish Moon Bar & Brewery

Enjoy The View Of The City At This Rooftop Bar In Noida
Sector 38A
Fine Dining
image - Spellbound
Fine Dining

Spellbound

Seeking Fine Dining In Noida? This Restaurant Serves Royal Indian Cuisine & You'll Love It!
Sector 38A
Bakeries
image - Dunkin Donuts
Bakeries

Dunkin Donuts

LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38A
Dessert Parlours
image - Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream
Dessert Parlours

Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream

Turquoise Ice Cream: Turkish Ice Cream You Can Eat Upside Down
Sector 38A
Casual Dining
image - Laat Saab
Casual Dining

Laat Saab

Every Family Enjoys Mughlai & This Noida Restaurant Gives You Tikkas On Tuk-Tuks
Sector 38
Casual Dining
image - Bohemia
Casual Dining

Bohemia

Spend An Evening At Noida's Bohemia
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Food Car
Fast Food Restaurants

Food Car

Chocolate, Cheese & Hung Curd: This Guy In Noida Sells Amazing Sandwiches From A Car
Sector 16
Casual Dining
image - FlyDining
Casual Dining

FlyDining

Enjoy Dinner 160 Ft. Above The Ground At This New Fly Dining Restaurant
Sector 38
Casual Dining
image - Pirates Of Grill
Casual Dining

Pirates Of Grill

Go To Pirates Of Grill In Noida For A Gorge Session With The Fam
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Made In Punjab
Casual Dining

Made In Punjab

Made In Punjab: Serving Your Regulars With A Twist
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Mamagoto
Casual Dining

Mamagoto

Brunch With Bae: The Bali Bami Noodles At Mamagoto In DLF Mall Of India Is To Die For
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Chi Asian Cookhouse
Casual Dining

Chi Asian Cookhouse

Chi Asian Cookhouse Has Come To Noida
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Chili's Grill & Bar
Casual Dining

Chili's Grill & Bar

Chili's For Large Portions, Tex-Mex Fare and a Dose of Nostalgia
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
image - Oh So Stoned
Dessert Parlours

Oh So Stoned

Get High On Ice-Cream At Oh So Stoned In Noida
Sector 18
Cafes
image - PappaRoti
Cafes

PappaRoti

Delicacies All The Way From Malaysia: Try These Buns Next Time You're In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Rolls King
Fast Food Restaurants

Rolls King

Bookmark Rolls King In Noida For Super-Sized Cravings
Sector 18
Food Courts
image - The Bento Cafe
Food Courts

The Bento Cafe

The Bento Cafe in Noida for Bento Boxes & Fried Ice Cream
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Burma Burma
Casual Dining

Burma Burma

Relish The Flavours Of Authentic Burmese Cuisine At This Eatery
Cafes
image - Theobroma
Cafes

Theobroma

Theobroma Has A Lot More To Offer Than Just Brownies: Here's What You Should Try
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
image - Theos
Dessert Parlours

Theos

Theos Has Opened In Mall Of India & We're Ready To Eat All The Cake
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Nando's
Casual Dining

Nando's

Something Super Spicy For Spicy Food Lovers
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Juice Lounge
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Juice Lounge

Juice Lounge Is Whipping Up Some Healthy Shakes & Juices That You Have To Try
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Auntie Anne's Pretzel
Fast Food Restaurants

Auntie Anne's Pretzel

Curb The Little Cravings With Fast Food At This Restaurant
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Cafe Delhi Heights
Cafes

Cafe Delhi Heights

Planning A Brunch With The Fam? Head To This Cafe In DLF Mall Of India
Sector 18
