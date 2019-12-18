Explore
Sector 38A
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 38A
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Street Food
Food Trucks
Fine Dining
Casual Dining
Barish Moon Bar & Brewery
Enjoy The View Of The City At This Rooftop Bar In Noida
Sector 38A
Fine Dining
Spellbound
Seeking Fine Dining In Noida? This Restaurant Serves Royal Indian Cuisine & You'll Love It!
Sector 38A
Bakeries
Dunkin Donuts
LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38A
Dessert Parlours
Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream
Turquoise Ice Cream: Turkish Ice Cream You Can Eat Upside Down
Sector 38A
Casual Dining
Laat Saab
Every Family Enjoys Mughlai & This Noida Restaurant Gives You Tikkas On Tuk-Tuks
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Bohemia
Spend An Evening At Noida's Bohemia
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
Food Car
Chocolate, Cheese & Hung Curd: This Guy In Noida Sells Amazing Sandwiches From A Car
Sector 16
Casual Dining
FlyDining
Enjoy Dinner 160 Ft. Above The Ground At This New Fly Dining Restaurant
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Pirates Of Grill
Go To Pirates Of Grill In Noida For A Gorge Session With The Fam
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Made In Punjab
Made In Punjab: Serving Your Regulars With A Twist
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Mamagoto
Brunch With Bae: The Bali Bami Noodles At Mamagoto In DLF Mall Of India Is To Die For
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Chi Asian Cookhouse
Chi Asian Cookhouse Has Come To Noida
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Chili's Grill & Bar
Chili's For Large Portions, Tex-Mex Fare and a Dose of Nostalgia
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
Oh So Stoned
Get High On Ice-Cream At Oh So Stoned In Noida
Sector 18
Cafes
PappaRoti
Delicacies All The Way From Malaysia: Try These Buns Next Time You're In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Rolls King
Bookmark Rolls King In Noida For Super-Sized Cravings
Sector 18
Food Courts
The Bento Cafe
The Bento Cafe in Noida for Bento Boxes & Fried Ice Cream
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Burma Burma
Relish The Flavours Of Authentic Burmese Cuisine At This Eatery
Cafes
Theobroma
Theobroma Has A Lot More To Offer Than Just Brownies: Here's What You Should Try
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
Theos
Theos Has Opened In Mall Of India & We're Ready To Eat All The Cake
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Nando's
Something Super Spicy For Spicy Food Lovers
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice Lounge
Juice Lounge Is Whipping Up Some Healthy Shakes & Juices That You Have To Try
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Auntie Anne's Pretzel
Curb The Little Cravings With Fast Food At This Restaurant
Sector 18
Cafes
Cafe Delhi Heights
Planning A Brunch With The Fam? Head To This Cafe In DLF Mall Of India
Sector 18
