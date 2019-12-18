Sector 41

Gaming Zone
Mystery Rooms

Brain Freezing And Pulse Racing Experience of Mystery Rooms Now At Noida
Sector 41
Bowling Alleys
Glued Reloaded

This Gaming & Bowling Place In Noida Is Open Till 4AM
Sector 41
Gaming Zone
The Gaming Vegas

We're Telling You Why You Need To Go To Gaming Vegas This Weekend
Sector 32
Music & Dance Academies
Urshilla Dance Company

Dance Like A Warrior At These Chhau-Inspired Classes In Noida
Music & Dance Academies
Trill Piano Studio

Here's Who You Need To Call If You Want To Learn The Piano In Delhi-NCR
Sector 44
Classes & Workshops
Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio

Want To Take Up A New Hobby? Check Out Claying Thoughts' Pottery Sessions For Beginners - Wednesday
Sector 21
Classes & Workshops
Shaolin Temple India

Did You Know? You Can Learn Kung Fu From This Authentic Shaolin Temple In Noida
Sector 27
Amusement Parks
KidZania

Your Kids Won't Get Enough Of This Indoor Theme Park In Noida
Sector 38
Gaming Zone
Tingaland

Bookmark This Place In Noida To Drop By With The Kiddos
Sector 104
Amusement Parks
Worlds Of Wonder

Go Fast And Furious At Wonder Speedway
Sector 38
Bowling Alleys
Every Other Day

Because We Love Bowling, Every Other Day
Sector 38A
Gaming Zone
VR Unreal

Noida Gets Its First Virtual Reality Experience & Gaming Centre
Sector 38
Amusement Parks
Snow World

Missing Winter? Delhi Has A Snow Park Where It's Always Minus 10 Degrees
Sector 18
