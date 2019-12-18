Sector 41

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 41

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Big City Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Big City Pizza

This Delivery Kitchen In Noida Is Definite Goals!
Sector 41
Bakeries
image - Theos
Bakeries

Theos

Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 41
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Salato Salad Studio
Fast Food Restaurants

Salato Salad Studio

Must-Try: The Peanut Butter Chicken With Rice At Salato Salad Studio In Noida
Sector 41
Casual Dining
image - Khidmat Restaurant
Casual Dining

Khidmat Restaurant

A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Domino's Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Domino's Pizza

Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
Cafes
image - Lazy Tales
Cafes

Lazy Tales

Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
image - Theos
Dessert Parlours

Theos

Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Cafes
image - Tossin Pizza
Cafes

Tossin Pizza

Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Bakeries
image - Theobroma
Bakeries

Theobroma

Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
image - Frozen Stone
Dessert Parlours

Frozen Stone

The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gourmet Nirvana
Fast Food Restaurants

Gourmet Nirvana

Lazy Weekend? Order An Amazing Gourmet Meal From This Delivery Kitchen
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Casual Dining
image - Jungle Jamboree
Casual Dining

Jungle Jamboree

From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Cafes
image - Cafe Fusion
Cafes

Cafe Fusion

Noida's Cafe Fusion Takes You On A Round Trip To Heaven With Their Food
Sector 37
Cafes
image - NYC Central & Co
Cafes

NYC Central & Co

Broke Scenes? We Have Found A Great Spot For You Along With Your Friends
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
image - SOHO Kitchen & Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

SOHO Kitchen & Co.

Soho Kitchen & Co.- The Hub Of Classic Food For All College Students In Noida
Sector 37
Dessert Parlours
image - Waffles & Crepes
Dessert Parlours

Waffles & Crepes

You've Gotta Visit This Small Dessert Parlour For The Love Of Waffles
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Asian Fun
Fast Food Restaurants

Asian Fun

One Of The Best Outlets In Noida For Asian Cuisine!
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bistro 37
Fast Food Restaurants

Bistro 37

Bistro 37: Your Evening Snack Pit Stop In Noida
Sector 37
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Teasta
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Teasta

Team Tea Or Team Coffee, Teasta In Noida Welcomes Both
Sector 37
Cafes
image - Bistro 57
Cafes

Bistro 57

This Cool New Cafe Will Definitely Not Disappoint The Youngsters In Town
Sector 37
