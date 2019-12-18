Explore
Sector 41
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 41
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Food Trucks
Street Food
Fine Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Big City Pizza
This Delivery Kitchen In Noida Is Definite Goals!
Sector 41
Bakeries
Bakeries
Theos
Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 41
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Salato Salad Studio
Must-Try: The Peanut Butter Chicken With Rice At Salato Salad Studio In Noida
Sector 41
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Khidmat Restaurant
A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Domino's Pizza
Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
Cafes
Cafes
Lazy Tales
Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Theos
Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Tossin Pizza
Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Bakeries
Bakeries
Theobroma
Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Frozen Stone
The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gourmet Nirvana
Lazy Weekend? Order An Amazing Gourmet Meal From This Delivery Kitchen
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jungle Jamboree
From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Fusion
Noida's Cafe Fusion Takes You On A Round Trip To Heaven With Their Food
Sector 37
Cafes
Cafes
NYC Central & Co
Broke Scenes? We Have Found A Great Spot For You Along With Your Friends
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
SOHO Kitchen & Co.
Soho Kitchen & Co.- The Hub Of Classic Food For All College Students In Noida
Sector 37
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Waffles & Crepes
You've Gotta Visit This Small Dessert Parlour For The Love Of Waffles
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Asian Fun
One Of The Best Outlets In Noida For Asian Cuisine!
Sector 37
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bistro 37
Bistro 37: Your Evening Snack Pit Stop In Noida
Sector 37
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Teasta
Team Tea Or Team Coffee, Teasta In Noida Welcomes Both
Sector 37
Cafes
Cafes
Bistro 57
This Cool New Cafe Will Definitely Not Disappoint The Youngsters In Town
Sector 37
