Sector 45
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 45
Hidden Gem
For Pets
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Bars
Breweries
NGOs
Donate An Hour
Do Your Bit: Donate An Hour And Spend Quality Time With Kids At This Social Startup
Sector 45
Food Stores
Old Mom’s Kitchen
Old Mom's Kitchen Stocks Delish, Healthy Pre-Mixes To Make Your Life Easier
Sector 45
Sweet Shops
Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi
5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 45
Fast Food Restaurants
Capital Restaurant & Bar-Be-Que
Non-Vegetarians, You've Gotta Try The Delicious Tawa Chicken At This Restaurant
Sector 31
NGOs
Donate An Hour
Do Your Bit: Donate An Hour And Spend Quality Time With Kids At This Social Startup
Gurgaon
Bakeries
Tasha's Artisan Foods
Get Everything From Fresh Breads To Desserts At Tasha's Artisan Food
Casual Dining
Cafe Rouge
Sometimes All You Want Is Good Ol' Indian Food & This Restaurant Is Our Latest Go-To
Sector 44
Yoga Studios
Yoga With Suhasini
Head To This Yoga Studio To Take Control Of Your Mind, Body & Soul
Fast Food Restaurants
Chai Side
Chai, Sutta Aur Yaari: Grab A Quick Bite At Chai Side When You're In Cyber Park
Sector 39
Co-Working Spaces
Office Beanz
This Co-Working Space In G-Town Is Perfect For You & Your Team
Sector 39
Child Care Services
Morning Glorie
I've got a Creche on You: Daycare and Creches in Gurgaon
South City 1
Other
Unitech Cyber Park
This Roadside Stall Near Unitech Cyber Park Serves Yummy Chhole Kulche & More
Sector 39
Fast Food Restaurants
Fuel In House Cafe
Working Around Cyber Park? Eat At Fuel In House Cafe
Sector 29
Casual Dining
Jugaad Kitchen
Give Roadside Tapris A Miss & Check Out Jugaad Kitchen For Some Delish Food At Reasonable Prices
Gurgaon
Classes & Workshops
The Art Room
This Art Studio Overlooks The Greens & Repurposes Materials
Sector 44
Fine Dining
Thai Pavilion - Taj City Centre
Alert: Thai Pavilion Has The Best Pad Thai In Gurgaon
Sector 44
Electronics
WK Life
#ShopHatke At WK Life India With Chhavi For Quirky Festive Gifts!
Sector 52
Hair and Makeup Artist
Glowup Studio
A Glam Haircut At Just INR 99? We're Definitely Going to This Salon At Gold Souk Mall
Sushant Lok
Department Stores
Miniso
Gurgaon Just Got A New MINISO Outlet!
Sector 52
Fast Food Restaurants
Kuzo
Kuzo's Reels You In With Pocket-Friendly Seafood & Buttery Parathas
Sushant Lok
Cafes
Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Soy Soi
Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Schools & Colleges
Intellitots Creche and Activity Centre
I've got a Creche on You: Daycare and Creches in Gurgaon
Sector 29
