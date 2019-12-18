Explore
Sector 45
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 45
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi
5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 45
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Capital Restaurant & Bar-Be-Que
Non-Vegetarians, You've Gotta Try The Delicious Tawa Chicken At This Restaurant
Sector 31
Bakeries
Bakeries
Tasha's Artisan Foods
Get Everything From Fresh Breads To Desserts At Tasha's Artisan Food
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Rouge
Sometimes All You Want Is Good Ol' Indian Food & This Restaurant Is Our Latest Go-To
Sector 44
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chai Side
Chai, Sutta Aur Yaari: Grab A Quick Bite At Chai Side When You're In Cyber Park
Sector 39
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fuel In House Cafe
Working Around Cyber Park? Eat At Fuel In House Cafe
Sector 29
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jugaad Kitchen
Give Roadside Tapris A Miss & Check Out Jugaad Kitchen For Some Delish Food At Reasonable Prices
Gurgaon
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Thai Pavilion - Taj City Centre
Alert: Thai Pavilion Has The Best Pad Thai In Gurgaon
Sector 44
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kuzo
Kuzo's Reels You In With Pocket-Friendly Seafood & Buttery Parathas
Sushant Lok
Cafes
Cafes
Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Soy Soi
Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Cafes
Cafes
The Big Chill Cafe
Big Chill Opens It’s 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Savya Rasa
More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Cafes
Cafes
The Grub Cafe
Eat & Play At This Cute Little Multi Cuisine Restaurant In G-Town!
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas
Stuffed Parathas & Yummy Pakodas Are The Perfect Weekend Breakfast!
Sector 31
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dr. Bubbles
Tea With A Twist: Drink & Chew Your Tea At Dr. Bubbles In Gurugram
Sector 31
Street Food
Street Food
Momo Stall
Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Bakeries
Bakeries
Tasty Tweets
White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Sante
Want Waffles For Breakfast? Head To Cafe Sante In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Fumo Creams
Ice Cream & Tacos Are Rolled Into One Epic Dessert At This Shop In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dunkin Donuts
LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 29
