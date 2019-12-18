Sector 45

Sweet Shops
image - Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi
Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi

5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 45
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Capital Restaurant & Bar-Be-Que
Capital Restaurant & Bar-Be-Que

Non-Vegetarians, You've Gotta Try The Delicious Tawa Chicken At This Restaurant
Sector 31
Bakeries
image - Tasha's Artisan Foods
Tasha's Artisan Foods

Get Everything From Fresh Breads To Desserts At Tasha's Artisan Food
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Rouge
Cafe Rouge

Sometimes All You Want Is Good Ol' Indian Food & This Restaurant Is Our Latest Go-To
Sector 44
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chai Side
Chai Side

Chai, Sutta Aur Yaari: Grab A Quick Bite At Chai Side When You're In Cyber Park
Sector 39
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fuel In House Cafe
Fuel In House Cafe

Working Around Cyber Park? Eat At Fuel In House Cafe
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - Jugaad Kitchen
Jugaad Kitchen

Give Roadside Tapris A Miss & Check Out Jugaad Kitchen For Some Delish Food At Reasonable Prices
Gurgaon
Fine Dining
image - Thai Pavilion - Taj City Centre
Thai Pavilion - Taj City Centre

Alert: Thai Pavilion Has The Best Pad Thai In Gurgaon
Sector 44
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kuzo
Kuzo

Kuzo's Reels You In With Pocket-Friendly Seafood & Buttery Parathas
Sushant Lok
Cafes
image - Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver

New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Casual Dining
image - Soy Soi
Soy Soi

Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Cafes
image - The Big Chill Cafe
The Big Chill Cafe

Big Chill Opens It’s 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Casual Dining
image - Savya Rasa
Savya Rasa

More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Cafes
image - The Grub Cafe
The Grub Cafe

Eat & Play At This Cute Little Multi Cuisine Restaurant In G-Town!
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
image - MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas
MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas

Stuffed Parathas & Yummy Pakodas Are The Perfect Weekend Breakfast!
Sector 31
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Dr. Bubbles
Dr. Bubbles

Tea With A Twist: Drink & Chew Your Tea At Dr. Bubbles In Gurugram
Sector 31
Street Food
image - Momo Stall
Momo Stall

Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Bakeries
image - Tasty Tweets
Tasty Tweets

White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Cafes
image - Cafe Sante
Cafe Sante

Want Waffles For Breakfast? Head To Cafe Sante In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
Dessert Parlours
image - Fumo Creams
Fumo Creams

Ice Cream & Tacos Are Rolled Into One Epic Dessert At This Shop In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin Donuts

LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 29
