Sector 48

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 48

Sporting Goods Stores
image - Sports Next Door
Sporting Goods Stores

Sports Next Door

#LBBTV: Shop All Things Sporty At Gurgaon's Newly Launched Sports Next Door Store!
Sector 48
Clothing Stores
image - LoaferJama
Clothing Stores

LoaferJama

India-Inspired Home Decor And Spunky Clothes At LoaferJama
Dhabhas
image - Shri Ram Dhaba
Dhabhas

Shri Ram Dhaba

Foodies, This Gurgaon Dhaba Is Serving Parathas Similar To The Ones Available At Murthal & They're Yummy!
Sohna Road
Book Stores
image - Bookpal Library
Book Stores

Bookpal Library

Missing Your Enid Blyton Days? This Online Library Gets Your Faves To Your Doorsteps
Sohna Road
Yoga Studios
image - Fusion Yoga
Yoga Studios

Fusion Yoga

Still Working On The Summer Body? This Instructor Will Make You Sweat
South City 2
Breweries
image - The Brewhouse
Breweries

The Brewhouse

The Brewhouse: For Whatever Ales You
Sohna Road
Bars
image - The Deck
Bars

The Deck

This Poolside Lounge Is Just The Place For Some Weekend Relaxation
Sohna Road
Gyms
image - Multifit
Gyms

Multifit

Looking For A Quick, Intense Workout? Try The HIIT Regime At Multifit Gym
Sohna Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Beeji De Chole Bhature
Fast Food Restaurants

Beeji De Chole Bhature

Ever Eaten Chinese Chole Bhature? Make Your Way To This Gem On Sohna Road To Try It
Sohna Road
Bakeries
image - The CUPnCAKE Factory
Bakeries

The CUPnCAKE Factory

Pizza Cupcakes, Red Velvet Cheesecake And More At CUPnCAKE Factory
Sohna Road
Delivery Services
image - Sushi Junction
Delivery Services

Sushi Junction

This Just In: Sushi Junction Has Now Opened An Outlet On Sohna Road
Sector 49
Co-Working Spaces
image - Inhwa Business Centre
Co-Working Spaces

Inhwa Business Centre

We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Sohna Road
Co-Working Spaces
image - DesqWorx
Co-Working Spaces

DesqWorx

DesqWorx Is Bringing An Exclusive Co-Working Experience To Your City
Sohna Road
Schools & Colleges
image - Pallavan
Schools & Colleges

Pallavan

The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
Sector 49
Breweries
image - LAGOM Kitchen & Brewery
Breweries

LAGOM Kitchen & Brewery

With More Than 150 Dishes On The Menu, This Brewery Keeps Up Coming Back For More
Sohna Road
Electronics
image - Rapid Repair
Electronics

Rapid Repair

Love Your iPhone? Here's Why You Should Head To Rapid Repair For All Phone Woes!
Sector 47
Jewellery Shops
image - RentJewels
Jewellery Shops

RentJewels

Tight Budget? This Place Lets You Take Jewellery On Rent To Glam Up Those Shaadi Outfits
Sector 47
Pet Stores
image - Bella's Pawcuzzi
Pet Stores

Bella's Pawcuzzi

Bella's Pawcuzzi Has Pooches Leaving Pampered & Pretty
Sector 50
Fine Dining
image - The Nook
Fine Dining

The Nook

Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook
Sohna Road
Casual Dining
image - Andhra Biryani House
Casual Dining

Andhra Biryani House

Have Biryani The Right Way: This Sector 49 Place Serves Hyderabadi Biryani Right Out Of A Handi
Sohna Road
Bakeries
image - Georgia Dakota
Bakeries

Georgia Dakota

First Date? Head To This Beautiful Café For Coffee & Apple-Cinnamon Cake
Sohna Road
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 48?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE