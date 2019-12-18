Explore
Sector 48
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 48
Hidden Gem
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Clothing Stores
Delivery Services
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Sporting Goods Stores
Sports Next Door
#LBBTV: Shop All Things Sporty At Gurgaon's Newly Launched Sports Next Door Store!
Sector 48
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
LoaferJama
India-Inspired Home Decor And Spunky Clothes At LoaferJama
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Shri Ram Dhaba
Foodies, This Gurgaon Dhaba Is Serving Parathas Similar To The Ones Available At Murthal & They're Yummy!
Sohna Road
Book Stores
Book Stores
Bookpal Library
Missing Your Enid Blyton Days? This Online Library Gets Your Faves To Your Doorsteps
Sohna Road
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
Fusion Yoga
Still Working On The Summer Body? This Instructor Will Make You Sweat
South City 2
Breweries
Breweries
The Brewhouse
The Brewhouse: For Whatever Ales You
Sohna Road
Bars
Bars
The Deck
This Poolside Lounge Is Just The Place For Some Weekend Relaxation
Sohna Road
Gyms
Gyms
Multifit
Looking For A Quick, Intense Workout? Try The HIIT Regime At Multifit Gym
Sohna Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Beeji De Chole Bhature
Ever Eaten Chinese Chole Bhature? Make Your Way To This Gem On Sohna Road To Try It
Sohna Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
The CUPnCAKE Factory
Pizza Cupcakes, Red Velvet Cheesecake And More At CUPnCAKE Factory
Sohna Road
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Sushi Junction
This Just In: Sushi Junction Has Now Opened An Outlet On Sohna Road
Sector 49
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Inhwa Business Centre
We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Sohna Road
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
DesqWorx
DesqWorx Is Bringing An Exclusive Co-Working Experience To Your City
Sohna Road
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Pallavan
The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
Sector 49
Breweries
Breweries
LAGOM Kitchen & Brewery
With More Than 150 Dishes On The Menu, This Brewery Keeps Up Coming Back For More
Sohna Road
Electronics
Electronics
Rapid Repair
Love Your iPhone? Here's Why You Should Head To Rapid Repair For All Phone Woes!
Sector 47
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
RentJewels
Tight Budget? This Place Lets You Take Jewellery On Rent To Glam Up Those Shaadi Outfits
Sector 47
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
Bella's Pawcuzzi
Bella's Pawcuzzi Has Pooches Leaving Pampered & Pretty
Sector 50
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Nook
Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook
Sohna Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Andhra Biryani House
Have Biryani The Right Way: This Sector 49 Place Serves Hyderabadi Biryani Right Out Of A Handi
Sohna Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
Georgia Dakota
First Date? Head To This Beautiful Café For Coffee & Apple-Cinnamon Cake
Sohna Road
