Sector 49
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 49
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dessert Parlours
Street Food
Sweet Shops
El Diablo
This Newly Opened Mexican Grill & Bar In G-Town Can't Be Missed!
Sector 49
The Societe
Gurugram Peeps, Grab Some Drinks At This Newly Opened Restaurant
Sector 49
Ami's Food Cafe
This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food
Sector 49
Ji Memsaab
Head To This Pretty Restuarant For A Hearty Indian Meal
Sector 49
For Old Times Sake
Ditch The WiFi: Read Books & Make Art At This Hidden Gem In Gurgaon
Sector 49
Hong's Kitchen
Hungry For Hongs? 🍜
Sector 49
Momopoly By Little Skillet
Crazy About Momos? Head Out To This Place For Their Crazy Party Packs!
Sector 49
Pizzaiolo
You've Got To Try These Authentic Wood Oven Pizzas
Sector 49
Kwality Cafe & Bakery
This G-Town Cafe & Bakery Is A Heaven For Anyone With A Sweet Tooth
Sector 49
Sushi Junction
This Just In: Sushi Junction Has Now Opened An Outlet On Sohna Road
Sector 49
Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen
Momos Tonight? Head To Wangchuk’s Tibetian Kitchen
Sector 49
Truffle Tangles
Fondant, Frosting & Fresh Cream, Truffle Tangles' Cakes Are Absolutely Divine
Sector 49
Banani's Kitchen
Banani's Kitchen Is Serving Authentic Bengali Food That I Can't Get Enough Of
Sector 49
Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle
Lemongrass, Paan & Coconut, We Love The Unusual Flavours At This Ice Cream Parlour
Sector 49
Cafe Maple Street
Gurgaon Peeps! Head Over To This Cafe For Some Delicious Desserts
Sector 49
Sugarcraft Patisserie
We Are Drooling Over This New Bakery In Gurgaon
Sohna Road
Andhra Biryani House
Have Biryani The Right Way: This Sector 49 Place Serves Hyderabadi Biryani Right Out Of A Handi
Sohna Road
Beeji De Chole Bhature
Ever Eaten Chinese Chole Bhature? Make Your Way To This Gem On Sohna Road To Try It
Sohna Road
The Nook
Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook
Sohna Road
Georgia Dakota
First Date? Head To This Beautiful Café For Coffee & Apple-Cinnamon Cake
Sohna Road
Nukkadwala
Nukkadwala, Gurgaon: Street Food At Its Best
Sohna Road
California Burrito
Burritos, Rice Bowls & Nachos, Gurgaon's One-Stop Destination For Cal-Mex Food
Shri Ram Dhaba
Foodies, This Gurgaon Dhaba Is Serving Parathas Similar To The Ones Available At Murthal & They're Yummy!
Sohna Road
Maa Chaat Center
Maa Chaat: A Vintage Food Truck Serving Delicious Golgappas
South City 2
The Mellow Garden
Looking For A Mellow Experience? Then My Friends Mellow Garden Is The Place For You
South City 2
The CUPnCAKE Factory
Pizza Cupcakes, Red Velvet Cheesecake And More At CUPnCAKE Factory
Sohna Road
Naivedyam
Love The Dosa & Filter Coffee Combo? Visit Naivedyam On Golf Course Road
Sohna Road
The Bowl Factory
Oodles Of Noodles: Asian Restaurant, The Bowl Factory Has Just Opened In Gurgaon
South City 2
Biryani Queen
Soya Chaap And Prawn? Eat 13 Different Kinds Of Biryani At This Restaurant
South City 2
SugarLicious
Delicious, Luscious And Scrumptious Makes Sugarlicious
Sector 50
The Tummy Section
Head to The Tummy Section For Delicious Shawarmas In Gurgaon
South City 2
Dancing Turkeys
Turkey & Duck Biryani Is Making Us Want To Hop On A Metro To Gurgaon
South City 2
Gohana Jalebi
Gohana Famous Jalebi: A Hidden Street Gem In Gurgaon
South City 2
The Calorie Kitchen
Fruit Sandwiches Or Brown Rice Biryani, Head Here For Delicious Yet Healthy Meals
Sector 50
Doughlicious
Doughing It Right: Gurgaon's Bakery and Coffee Shop, Doughlicious
Sohna Road
