Sector 49

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 49

Cafes
image - El Diablo
Cafes

El Diablo

This Newly Opened Mexican Grill & Bar In G-Town Can't Be Missed!
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - The Societe
Casual Dining

The Societe

Gurugram Peeps, Grab Some Drinks At This Newly Opened Restaurant
Sector 49
Cafes
image - Ami's Food Cafe
Cafes

Ami's Food Cafe

This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - Ji Memsaab
Casual Dining

Ji Memsaab

Head To This Pretty Restuarant For A Hearty Indian Meal
Sector 49
Cafes
image - For Old Times Sake
Cafes

For Old Times Sake

Ditch The WiFi: Read Books & Make Art At This Hidden Gem In Gurgaon
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hong's Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Hong's Kitchen

Hungry For Hongs? 🍜
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momopoly By Little Skillet
Fast Food Restaurants

Momopoly By Little Skillet

Crazy About Momos? Head Out To This Place For Their Crazy Party Packs!
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizzaiolo
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizzaiolo

You've Got To Try These Authentic Wood Oven Pizzas
Sector 49
Cafes
image - Kwality Cafe & Bakery
Cafes

Kwality Cafe & Bakery

This G-Town Cafe & Bakery Is A Heaven For Anyone With A Sweet Tooth
Sector 49
Delivery Services
image - Sushi Junction
Delivery Services

Sushi Junction

This Just In: Sushi Junction Has Now Opened An Outlet On Sohna Road
Sector 49
Cafes
image - Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen
Cafes

Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen

Momos Tonight? Head To Wangchuk’s Tibetian Kitchen
Sector 49
Bakeries
image - Truffle Tangles
Bakeries

Truffle Tangles

Fondant, Frosting & Fresh Cream, Truffle Tangles' Cakes Are Absolutely Divine
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - Banani's Kitchen
Casual Dining

Banani's Kitchen

Banani's Kitchen Is Serving Authentic Bengali Food That I Can't Get Enough Of
Sector 49
Dessert Parlours
image - Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle
Dessert Parlours

Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle

Lemongrass, Paan & Coconut, We Love The Unusual Flavours At This Ice Cream Parlour
Sector 49
Bakeries
image - Cafe Maple Street
Bakeries

Cafe Maple Street

Gurgaon Peeps! Head Over To This Cafe For Some Delicious Desserts
Sector 49
Bakeries
image - Sugarcraft Patisserie
Bakeries

Sugarcraft Patisserie

We Are Drooling Over This New Bakery In Gurgaon
Sohna Road
Casual Dining
image - Andhra Biryani House
Casual Dining

Andhra Biryani House

Have Biryani The Right Way: This Sector 49 Place Serves Hyderabadi Biryani Right Out Of A Handi
Sohna Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Beeji De Chole Bhature
Fast Food Restaurants

Beeji De Chole Bhature

Ever Eaten Chinese Chole Bhature? Make Your Way To This Gem On Sohna Road To Try It
Sohna Road
Fine Dining
image - The Nook
Fine Dining

The Nook

Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook
Sohna Road
Bakeries
image - Georgia Dakota
Bakeries

Georgia Dakota

First Date? Head To This Beautiful Café For Coffee & Apple-Cinnamon Cake
Sohna Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nukkadwala
Fast Food Restaurants

Nukkadwala

Nukkadwala, Gurgaon: Street Food At Its Best
Sohna Road
Cafes
image - California Burrito
Cafes

California Burrito

Burritos, Rice Bowls & Nachos, Gurgaon's One-Stop Destination For Cal-Mex Food
Dhabhas
image - Shri Ram Dhaba
Dhabhas

Shri Ram Dhaba

Foodies, This Gurgaon Dhaba Is Serving Parathas Similar To The Ones Available At Murthal & They're Yummy!
Sohna Road
Street Food
image - Maa Chaat Center
Street Food

Maa Chaat Center

Maa Chaat: A Vintage Food Truck Serving Delicious Golgappas
South City 2
Casual Dining
image - The Mellow Garden
Casual Dining

The Mellow Garden

Looking For A Mellow Experience? Then My Friends Mellow Garden Is The Place For You
South City 2
Bakeries
image - The CUPnCAKE Factory
Bakeries

The CUPnCAKE Factory

Pizza Cupcakes, Red Velvet Cheesecake And More At CUPnCAKE Factory
Sohna Road
Casual Dining
image - Naivedyam
Casual Dining

Naivedyam

Love The Dosa & Filter Coffee Combo? Visit Naivedyam On Golf Course Road
Sohna Road
Casual Dining
image - The Bowl Factory
Casual Dining

The Bowl Factory

Oodles Of Noodles: Asian Restaurant, The Bowl Factory Has Just Opened In Gurgaon
South City 2
Casual Dining
image - Biryani Queen
Casual Dining

Biryani Queen

Soya Chaap And Prawn? Eat 13 Different Kinds Of Biryani At This Restaurant
South City 2
Bakeries
image - SugarLicious
Bakeries

SugarLicious

Delicious, Luscious And Scrumptious Makes Sugarlicious
Sector 50
Delivery Services
image - The Tummy Section
Delivery Services

The Tummy Section

Head to The Tummy Section For Delicious Shawarmas In Gurgaon
South City 2
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dancing Turkeys
Fast Food Restaurants

Dancing Turkeys

Turkey & Duck Biryani Is Making Us Want To Hop On A Metro To Gurgaon
South City 2
Sweet Shops
image - Gohana Jalebi
Sweet Shops

Gohana Jalebi

Gohana Famous Jalebi: A Hidden Street Gem In Gurgaon
South City 2
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Calorie Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

The Calorie Kitchen

Fruit Sandwiches Or Brown Rice Biryani, Head Here For Delicious Yet Healthy Meals
Sector 50
Bakeries
image - Doughlicious
Bakeries

Doughlicious

Doughing It Right: Gurgaon's Bakery and Coffee Shop, Doughlicious
Sohna Road
