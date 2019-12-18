Sector 50

Cafes
image - The Hut Cafe
Cafes

The Hut Cafe

Calling All Moms & Kids! Sign Up For This Tie & Dye Bandhani Workshop & Storytelling Session
Sector 50
Bakeries
image - Baketards
Bakeries

Baketards

Count The Memories, Not The Calories - This Bakery Does It Right!
Sector 50
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
image - Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Dessert Parlours

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Pick And Choose Your Flavours & Toppings At Menchie's
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - The Ivy
Casual Dining

The Ivy

The Ivy In Baani Square Is Winning For Its Shawarmas & Baklava
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Wokbox
Casual Dining

Wokbox

This Asian Eatery In Baani Square Lets You Make Your Own Wokbox
Sector 50
Delivery Services
image - Majeed's
Delivery Services

Majeed's

Qorma, Kebabs & Biryani, The Food From This Takeaway Joint Spells The Recipe For Happiness
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Calorie Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

The Calorie Kitchen

Fruit Sandwiches Or Brown Rice Biryani, Head Here For Delicious Yet Healthy Meals
Sector 50
Bakeries
image - SugarLicious
Bakeries

SugarLicious

Delicious, Luscious And Scrumptious Makes Sugarlicious
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
image - Ice Ninja
Dessert Parlours

Ice Ninja

Spicy Mango & Jalapeno Rolls Of Ice Cream At Ice Ninja, Baani Square
Sector 50
Cafes
image - The Millionaire Pizza & Pasta
Cafes

The Millionaire Pizza & Pasta

A New Pizza Place Is Tossing Up Some Fresh Pies In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Biryani & Qorma Express
Fast Food Restaurants

Biryani & Qorma Express

Biryani And Qorma, For Your Next TV Dinner
Sector 50
Cafes
image - Madison & Pike
Cafes

Madison & Pike

Yummy Eggs Benedict & Lemon Ricotta Pancakes At Madison & Pike In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
image - Mangle Di Kulfi
Dessert Parlours

Mangle Di Kulfi

Mangle Di Kulfi For Delicious Slurpy Desserts In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lub Lub Lebanese
Fast Food Restaurants

Lub Lub Lebanese

Lub Lub Lebanese: New Shawarma Spot In Town
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Coastal Reef
Casual Dining

Coastal Reef

Coastal Reef In Gurgaon Reels Us In With Superb Fare
Sector 50
Cafes
image - Sandburg Shakes
Cafes

Sandburg Shakes

Sandburg Shakes Is Shaking Things Up At Baani Square
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Motuu's Qila
Casual Dining

Motuu's Qila

Motuu’s Qila For Its Rustic Interiors And Authentic Sindhi Food
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Thaichi Street
Casual Dining

Thaichi Street

Thaichi Street in Baani Square for Thai and Chinese
Sector 50
