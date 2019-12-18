Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 50
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 50
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Cafes
Cafes
The Hut Cafe
Calling All Moms & Kids! Sign Up For This Tie & Dye Bandhani Workshop & Storytelling Session
Sector 50
Bakeries
Bakeries
Baketards
Count The Memories, Not The Calories - This Bakery Does It Right!
Sector 50
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Pick And Choose Your Flavours & Toppings At Menchie's
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Ivy
The Ivy In Baani Square Is Winning For Its Shawarmas & Baklava
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wokbox
This Asian Eatery In Baani Square Lets You Make Your Own Wokbox
Sector 50
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Majeed's
Qorma, Kebabs & Biryani, The Food From This Takeaway Joint Spells The Recipe For Happiness
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Calorie Kitchen
Fruit Sandwiches Or Brown Rice Biryani, Head Here For Delicious Yet Healthy Meals
Sector 50
Bakeries
Bakeries
SugarLicious
Delicious, Luscious And Scrumptious Makes Sugarlicious
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Ice Ninja
Spicy Mango & Jalapeno Rolls Of Ice Cream At Ice Ninja, Baani Square
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
The Millionaire Pizza & Pasta
A New Pizza Place Is Tossing Up Some Fresh Pies In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Biryani & Qorma Express
Biryani And Qorma, For Your Next TV Dinner
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Madison & Pike
Yummy Eggs Benedict & Lemon Ricotta Pancakes At Madison & Pike In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Mangle Di Kulfi
Mangle Di Kulfi For Delicious Slurpy Desserts In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lub Lub Lebanese
Lub Lub Lebanese: New Shawarma Spot In Town
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Coastal Reef
Coastal Reef In Gurgaon Reels Us In With Superb Fare
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Sandburg Shakes
Sandburg Shakes Is Shaking Things Up At Baani Square
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Motuu's Qila
Motuu’s Qila For Its Rustic Interiors And Authentic Sindhi Food
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Thaichi Street
Thaichi Street in Baani Square for Thai and Chinese
Sector 50
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 50?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE