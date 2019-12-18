Sector 50

Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Vicugna

Stay Suave, Boys: This Gurgaon Store's Perfect For Custom-Tailored Outfits
Sector 50
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

InWeave

We're A Fan Of This Gurgaon Store's Printed Dresses, Shrugs & More
Sector 50
Accessories
Accessories

The House Of Tara

This Gurgaon Store Has Beautiful Dream Catchers, Bags & Home Decor!
Sector 50
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores

Feetoes

Get Embroidered Juttis & Beautiful Stilettos From This Gurgaon Shop
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Swades - Reflections Of India

Lamps, Bedcovers & Handicrafts: This Noida Store’s Decor Is Ethnic & Beautiful
Sector 50
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores

Ozzie's Terrariums

Greenery in Glass Globes? Check Out Ozzie’s Terrariums
Sector 41
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores

Inatur

Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores

NYX Professional Makeup

Make-Up Junkies, This New Range Is Great For Party Season
Sector 32
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores

Studio Pepperfry

Make Flowers, Fruits & Other Art Works With Thai Clay At This Workshop
Sector 32
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Indifusion

Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Sector 32
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Paper Leaf

This Tiny Store In Noida Is Full Of Cool Stationery & Sustainable Gifts
Noida
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Ajay Ceramic Stall

Noida Peeps Can Get Beautiful Ceramic Stuff Home Delivered
Sector 26
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Mithi Kalra Studio

Create & Curate Your Bridal Trousseau With These Elegant Pieces From Mithi Kalra Studio
Sector 29
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Fayon Kids

Custom-made Clothing at Fayon Kids
Sector 47
Boutiques
Boutiques

Instyle Boutique

Drop By This Noida Boutique For All Kinds Of Fancy OOTDs
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores

R.R.Fashion

This Fabric Shop Is Where You’ll Find Us Noida Folks Browsing
Sector 29
Markets
Markets

Brahmaputra Market

Enjoy A Wide Variety Of Street Food In A Small Space At Brahmaputra Market
Sector 29
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Das Italian

Das Italian: International Designer Clothing Under One Roof!
Sector 104
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Vibgyor Invitations

Looking For Gifting Options? This Brand Is Here To Cater To All Your Needs
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Kasrr

Ladies, Hit Up Kasrr For Fabulous Western Wear & Accessories
Sector 38
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Home Centre

Home Centre's Vibrant New Bakeware Collection Takes The Cake
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Kraus Jeans

Get That Perfect #OOTD With Kraus' Jeans, Jackets & Good Quality Shirts
Sector 38
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Soffi's

From Curtains To Rugs: Get Amazing Crewel Furnishing At This Store
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Fabindia

Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
Sector 38A
Book Stores
Book Stores

Om Book Shop

Come Hither To The Land Of Books And Victorian Structure
Sector 38A
