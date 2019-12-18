Sector 51

Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Shake It Baby

This Summer Season Indulge Yourself With The Best Milkshakes In Town
Sector 51
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Glassy By Burger Singh

For A Tipsy Burger Singh Experience, Check Out Their Pocket-Friendly Bar
South City 2
Bakeries
Bakeries

Cococraft

These Home-Made Ice Cream Cakes Will Melt Your Frozen Heart
Gurgaon
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops

Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi

5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 45
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Videsi Tawa

Night Owls, Unite: Videsi Tawa Will Deliver Food Till 4AM In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Majeed's

Qorma, Kebabs & Biryani, The Food From This Takeaway Joint Spells The Recipe For Happiness
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Biryani & Qorma Express

Biryani And Qorma, For Your Next TV Dinner
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

The Spice Lab

The Spice Lab In Gurgaon For Gosht Rara And Murg Handi
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

The Millionaire Express

Nutella Pancakes Or Spicy Chicken Omelettes, The Millionaire Express Delivers All Night
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes

The Millionaire Pizza & Pasta

A New Pizza Place Is Tossing Up Some Fresh Pies In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes

Sandburg Shakes

Sandburg Shakes Is Shaking Things Up At Baani Square
Sector 50
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Cheesy Kneads

Cheesy Kneads Has The Cheesiest And Most Buttery Garlic Bread Ever
Sector 50
Bakeries
Bakeries

Angels In My Kitchen

Tiers Of Joy: Angels In My Kitchen Now Has 3 New Outlets!
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

The Ivy

The Ivy In Baani Square Is Winning For Its Shawarmas & Baklava
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Ice Ninja

Spicy Mango & Jalapeno Rolls Of Ice Cream At Ice Ninja, Baani Square
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Swad

This Newbie In Gurgaon Is A Paradise For Vegetarians
Sector 47
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Waffle Ninja

Waffles On Sticks Is A Thing And Here's Where You Can Get Some In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Daseez

Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? This Place Will Deliver Piping-Hot Desi Food To Your Doorstep
Sector 50
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Chaat Chowk

Chit-Chaat With Spicy Street Food At This Eatery In Galleria Market
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Instapizza

Pizza-Shaped Hole In Your Heart? Instapizza's Got You Covered
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Motuu's Qila

Motuu’s Qila For Its Rustic Interiors And Authentic Sindhi Food
Sector 50
