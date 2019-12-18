Explore
Sector 51
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 51
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Shake It Baby
This Summer Season Indulge Yourself With The Best Milkshakes In Town
Sector 51
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Glassy By Burger Singh
For A Tipsy Burger Singh Experience, Check Out Their Pocket-Friendly Bar
South City 2
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cococraft
These Home-Made Ice Cream Cakes Will Melt Your Frozen Heart
Gurgaon
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi
5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 45
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Videsi Tawa
Night Owls, Unite: Videsi Tawa Will Deliver Food Till 4AM In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Majeed's
Qorma, Kebabs & Biryani, The Food From This Takeaway Joint Spells The Recipe For Happiness
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Biryani & Qorma Express
Biryani And Qorma, For Your Next TV Dinner
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Spice Lab
The Spice Lab In Gurgaon For Gosht Rara And Murg Handi
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Millionaire Express
Nutella Pancakes Or Spicy Chicken Omelettes, The Millionaire Express Delivers All Night
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
The Millionaire Pizza & Pasta
A New Pizza Place Is Tossing Up Some Fresh Pies In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Sandburg Shakes
Sandburg Shakes Is Shaking Things Up At Baani Square
Sector 50
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Cheesy Kneads
Cheesy Kneads Has The Cheesiest And Most Buttery Garlic Bread Ever
Sector 50
Bakeries
Bakeries
Angels In My Kitchen
Tiers Of Joy: Angels In My Kitchen Now Has 3 New Outlets!
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Ivy
The Ivy In Baani Square Is Winning For Its Shawarmas & Baklava
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Ice Ninja
Spicy Mango & Jalapeno Rolls Of Ice Cream At Ice Ninja, Baani Square
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Swad
This Newbie In Gurgaon Is A Paradise For Vegetarians
Sector 47
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Waffle Ninja
Waffles On Sticks Is A Thing And Here's Where You Can Get Some In Gurgaon
Sector 50
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Daseez
Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? This Place Will Deliver Piping-Hot Desi Food To Your Doorstep
Sector 50
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Chaat Chowk
Chit-Chaat With Spicy Street Food At This Eatery In Galleria Market
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Instapizza
Pizza-Shaped Hole In Your Heart? Instapizza's Got You Covered
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Motuu's Qila
Motuu’s Qila For Its Rustic Interiors And Authentic Sindhi Food
Sector 50
