Casual Dining
image - Savya Rasa
Casual Dining

Savya Rasa

More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Casual Dining
image - Soy Soi
Casual Dining

Soy Soi

Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Cafes
image - The Big Chill Cafe
Cafes

The Big Chill Cafe

Big Chill Opens It’s 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Bakeries
image - For Heaven's Cake!
Bakeries

For Heaven's Cake!

Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Cafes
image - Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
Cafes

Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver

New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Cafes
image - Cafe Sante
Cafes

Cafe Sante

Want Waffles For Breakfast? Head To Cafe Sante In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
Casual Dining
image - The Oriental Terrace
Casual Dining

The Oriental Terrace

The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kuzo
Fast Food Restaurants

Kuzo

Kuzo's Reels You In With Pocket-Friendly Seafood & Buttery Parathas
Sushant Lok
Bakeries
image - Sugar Rush By Saiba
Bakeries

Sugar Rush By Saiba

Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker
Sector 43
Bakeries
image - L'Opera
Bakeries

L'Opera

Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cafe Reed
Cafes

Cafe Reed

Enjoy Crab Crostini, Avocado Salad & Garlic Shrimps At This Gurgaon Cafe
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Town Hall
Casual Dining

Town Hall

Khan Market's Town Hall Has Crossed NH8 And Come To Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cha Bar
Cafes

Cha Bar

CP's Very Own Cha Bar Is Now In Gurgaon & It's Already Bustling
Golf Course Road
Fine Dining
image - Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)
Fine Dining

Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)

From Greater Kailash To Gurgaon, Italian Restaurant Artusi Ristorante Is Now Open
Casual Dining
image - Imly
Casual Dining

Imly

Indulge In Street Food While Sitting Comfortably At Imly
Golf Course Road
Fine Dining
image - Comorin
Fine Dining

Comorin

A Chic New Place In G Town Which Screams Comfort And Luxe In Every Aspect
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - Sibang Bakery
Bakeries

Sibang Bakery

All's Fair In Loaf And War: Sibang Bakery Sparkles In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Delhi Club House
Casual Dining

Delhi Club House

An Ultimate Place To Hang Out After Work Or Family In Delhi
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sagar Ratna
Fast Food Restaurants

Sagar Ratna

The OG South Indian Restaurant We All Love!
DLF Phase - 5
Bakeries
image - The Cake City Patisserie
Bakeries

The Cake City Patisserie

A Sudden Craving For Dessert? Call The Cake City Patisserie
Ardee City
Cafes
image - Coffee & Chai Co.
Cafes

Coffee & Chai Co.

Hop Over To Coffee & Chai Co. For Breakfast & Lots Of Caffeine
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cafe Amaretto
Cafes

Cafe Amaretto

Café Amaretto Is The Perfect Place For A Quiet Date With #Bae
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Brick N Bean Cafe Kitchen
Cafes

Brick N Bean Cafe Kitchen

A Creamy Lobster Thermidor For Lunch? This Cute Place Has It All
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cafe StayWoke
Cafes

Cafe StayWoke

Great Coffee & Delicious Food, This Café Is All Things Cute And Cosy
Golf Course Road
