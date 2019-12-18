Explore
Sector 52
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 52
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Savya Rasa
Casual Dining
Savya Rasa
More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Soy Soi
Casual Dining
Soy Soi
Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Cafes
Cafes
The Big Chill Cafe
Big Chill Opens It's 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Bakeries
Bakeries
For Heaven's Cake!
Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Cafes
Cafes
Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Sante
Want Waffles For Breakfast? Head To Cafe Sante In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Oriental Terrace
The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Kuzo
Fast Food Restaurants
Kuzo
Kuzo's Reels You In With Pocket-Friendly Seafood & Buttery Parathas
Sushant Lok
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sugar Rush By Saiba
Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker
Sector 43
L'Opera
Bakeries
L'Opera
Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Reed
Enjoy Crab Crostini, Avocado Salad & Garlic Shrimps At This Gurgaon Cafe
Golf Course Road
Town Hall
Casual Dining
Town Hall
Khan Market's Town Hall Has Crossed NH8 And Come To Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Cha Bar
Cafes
Cha Bar
CP's Very Own Cha Bar Is Now In Gurgaon & It's Already Bustling
Golf Course Road
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)
From Greater Kailash To Gurgaon, Italian Restaurant Artusi Ristorante Is Now Open
Imly
Casual Dining
Imly
Indulge In Street Food While Sitting Comfortably At Imly
Golf Course Road
Comorin
Fine Dining
Comorin
A Chic New Place In G Town Which Screams Comfort And Luxe In Every Aspect
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sibang Bakery
All's Fair In Loaf And War: Sibang Bakery Sparkles In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Delhi Club House
Casual Dining
Delhi Club House
An Ultimate Place To Hang Out After Work Or Family In Delhi
Golf Course Road
Sagar Ratna
Fast Food Restaurants
Sagar Ratna
The OG South Indian Restaurant We All Love!
DLF Phase - 5
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Cake City Patisserie
A Sudden Craving For Dessert? Call The Cake City Patisserie
Ardee City
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee & Chai Co.
Hop Over To Coffee & Chai Co. For Breakfast & Lots Of Caffeine
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Amaretto
Café Amaretto Is The Perfect Place For A Quiet Date With #Bae
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Brick N Bean Cafe Kitchen
A Creamy Lobster Thermidor For Lunch? This Cute Place Has It All
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe StayWoke
Great Coffee & Delicious Food, This Café Is All Things Cute And Cosy
Golf Course Road
