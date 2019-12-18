Explore
Sector 52-A
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 52-A
The Cake City Patisserie
A Sudden Craving For Dessert? Call The Cake City Patisserie
Ardee City
Department Stores
Department Stores
Miniso
Gurgaon Just Got A New MINISO Outlet!
Sector 52
Bakeries
Bakeries
For Heaven's Cake!
Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Gyms
Gyms
Meru CrossFit
Crossfitters, There's A New Gym In {G)Town & We Think You'll Like It
Sector 52
Electronics
Electronics
WK Life
#ShopHatke At WK Life India With Chhavi For Quirky Festive Gifts!
Sector 52
Other
Other
Fuel Nation
A Free Library, Bicycles On Rent & Cold Coffee At A Petrol Pump?
Gurgaon
Cafes
Cafes
The Big Chill Cafe
Big Chill Opens It’s 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Cafes
Cafes
Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Food Stores
Food Stores
Le Marche
Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes
Ardee City
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Tacfab
Shop For Elegant Lehengas, Gowns & Suit Sets At Tacfab
Sector 52
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Soy Soi
Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ibadat
Check Out Ibadat For Affordable Cotton Kurtas & Ethnic Wear
Sector 43
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Solebrity
Need New Shoes? Pick This Store For Luxury Leather Footwear
Sector 43
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Shaze
Get Stunning Barware, Jewellery & More At This High-End Lifestyle Store
Sector 52
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Savya Rasa
More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Oh My Game
Christmas Plans with Kids, Sorted: Register Now For Free Entry and Workshops at This Christmas Carnival
Sector 43
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cococraft
These Home-Made Ice Cream Cakes Will Melt Your Frozen Heart
Gurgaon
Food Stores
Food Stores
Old Mom’s Kitchen
Old Mom's Kitchen Stocks Delish, Healthy Pre-Mixes To Make Your Life Easier
Sector 45
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Ryder's Sports Academy
Master A New Sport At This One-Of-A-Kind Academy In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
Markets
Markets
Banjaara Furniture Market
Get Mirrors For INR 200, Ceramics For INR 100 & More At This G-Town Market
Sector 56
