Sector 52-A

Bakeries
image - The Cake City Patisserie
Bakeries

The Cake City Patisserie

A Sudden Craving For Dessert? Call The Cake City Patisserie
Ardee City
Department Stores
image - Miniso
Department Stores

Miniso

Gurgaon Just Got A New MINISO Outlet!
Sector 52
Bakeries
image - For Heaven's Cake!
Bakeries

For Heaven's Cake!

Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Gyms
image - Meru CrossFit
Gyms

Meru CrossFit

Crossfitters, There's A New Gym In {G)Town & We Think You'll Like It
Sector 52
Electronics
image - WK Life
Electronics

WK Life

#ShopHatke At WK Life India With Chhavi For Quirky Festive Gifts!
Sector 52
Other
image - Fuel Nation
Other

Fuel Nation

A Free Library, Bicycles On Rent & Cold Coffee At A Petrol Pump?
Gurgaon
Cafes
image - The Big Chill Cafe
Cafes

The Big Chill Cafe

Big Chill Opens It’s 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Cafes
image - Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
Cafes

Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver

New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Food Stores
image - Le Marche
Food Stores

Le Marche

Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes
Ardee City
Clothing Stores
image - Tacfab
Clothing Stores

Tacfab

Shop For Elegant Lehengas, Gowns & Suit Sets At Tacfab
Sector 52
Casual Dining
image - Soy Soi
Casual Dining

Soy Soi

Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Clothing Stores
image - Ibadat
Clothing Stores

Ibadat

Check Out Ibadat For Affordable Cotton Kurtas & Ethnic Wear
Sector 43
Shoe Stores
image - Solebrity
Shoe Stores

Solebrity

Need New Shoes? Pick This Store For Luxury Leather Footwear
Sector 43
Jewellery Shops
image - Shaze
Jewellery Shops

Shaze

Get Stunning Barware, Jewellery & More At This High-End Lifestyle Store
Sector 52
Casual Dining
image - Savya Rasa
Casual Dining

Savya Rasa

More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Gaming Zone
image - Oh My Game
Gaming Zone

Oh My Game

Christmas Plans with Kids, Sorted: Register Now For Free Entry and Workshops at This Christmas Carnival
Sector 43
Bakeries
image - Cococraft
Bakeries

Cococraft

These Home-Made Ice Cream Cakes Will Melt Your Frozen Heart
Gurgaon
Food Stores
image - Old Mom’s Kitchen
Food Stores

Old Mom’s Kitchen

Old Mom's Kitchen Stocks Delish, Healthy Pre-Mixes To Make Your Life Easier
Sector 45
Sports Venues
image - Ryder's Sports Academy
Sports Venues

Ryder's Sports Academy

Master A New Sport At This One-Of-A-Kind Academy In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
Markets
image - Banjaara Furniture Market
Markets

Banjaara Furniture Market

Get Mirrors For INR 200, Ceramics For INR 100 & More At This G-Town Market
Sector 56
