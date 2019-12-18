Explore
Sector 53
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 53
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Pick Your Favourite Toppings & Flavours At Menchies
Sector 53
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Vagator Beach Shack
Can't Go To Goa? This New Gurgaon Cafe Will Give You All The Beach Feels
Sector 53
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Malabar Taste Buds
Try 8 Kinds Of Biryani & Authentic Malabar Food At This Canteen-Style Restaurant In Gurgaon
Sector 53
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Midam
Head To Midam On Golf Course Road For Authentic Korean Delicacies
Sector 53
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Bikkgane Biryani
End Of The Month Woes? Enjoy Biryani On A Budget At This Outlet
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wrap It Up!
Grab-A-Bite Of This Delicious Wrap In This Mall On Your Next Shopping Spree
DLF Phase - 5
Bakeries
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
Established In 1953, Hyderabad's Iconic Karachi Bakery Has Opened In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Chaayos
Chaayos Opens Its First 24/7 Café, In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mitraao
Tikkas, Chinjabi Food & Chit Chat: This Place On Golf Course Road Is Perf For Catching Up With The Squad
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
La Umami
Grab A Flavourful, Healthy And Insta Worthy Meal Bowl At Gurgaon’s Newly Opened ‘La Umami’
Sector 54
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
The Jalebi Shop
Ginormous Jalebis & Hot Pakoras, Sit Down For Street Food At This New, All-White Cafe
Sector 54
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Forestta
Winter Dates Time: Golf Course Road's Newbie Is Beautiful & Open Till 6AM!
Sector 54
Cafes
Cafes
All Time Cafe
Got 'Em Midnight Munchies? This Cafe On Golf Course Road Is Open 24 Hours
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Fur Ball Story
Need Some Paws-itivity? Call These Doggos Over For The Day
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Bikers Cafe
Add This Cafe To Your Must-Visit List For Fresh & Sumptuous Food
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
ZIZO
Lebanese Restaurant Zizo Opens in Gurgaon
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
EBISU Fine Japanese Cuisine
Sushi Lovers, There’s A Brand New Japanese Restaurant For You To Check Out
Sector 54
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kokone Chicken
Hate Eating Your Veggies? This Restaurant In Gurgaon Has An All-Chicken Menu!
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lub Lub Lebanese
One Of The Best Lebanese Food Is Served Here In Gurugram
Sector 54
Bakeries
Bakeries
For Heaven's Cake!
Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Oriental Terrace
The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Greek Food & Beyond
Sample Authentic Greek Food At South Point Mall's New Restaurant
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Domo Domo Sushi & Crepes
Sweet & Savoury: Try Japanese-Style Crepes, Taiyaki & More At Domo Domo
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Hangout By 1861
Hop In For A Chill Pina Colada Sesh At Hangout By 1861 In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
