Sector 53
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 53
Nutridish
End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Culinate
Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Govinda’s Restaurant
Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida
Indulge In Some Great Kebabs Only At This OG Kebab Outlet
Sector 55
Ni Hao - Radisson Noida
Pan Asian At Its Best Only In Noida
Sector 55
Nazeer Delicacies
Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Dasaprakash
Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Jungle Jamboree
From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Frozen Stone
The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Theobroma
Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Berco's
Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida
Sector 12
The Monks Bowl
Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Lajawaab Restaurant
Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Tossin Pizza
Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Theos
Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Lazy Tales
Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
WAFL
Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Khidmat Restaurant
A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Domino's Pizza
Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
