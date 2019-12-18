Sector 54

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lub Lub Lebanese
Fast Food Restaurants

Lub Lub Lebanese

One Of The Best Lebanese Food Is Served Here In Gurugram
Sector 54
Fast Food Restaurants
image - La Umami
Fast Food Restaurants

La Umami

Grab A Flavourful, Healthy And Insta Worthy Meal Bowl At Gurgaon’s Newly Opened ‘La Umami’
Sector 54
Casual Dining
image - The Forestta
Casual Dining

The Forestta

Winter Dates Time: Golf Course Road's Newbie Is Beautiful & Open Till 6AM!
Sector 54
Casual Dining
image - EBISU Fine Japanese Cuisine
Casual Dining

EBISU Fine Japanese Cuisine

Sushi Lovers, There’s A Brand New Japanese Restaurant For You To Check Out
Sector 54
Sweet Shops
image - The Jalebi Shop
Sweet Shops

The Jalebi Shop

Ginormous Jalebis & Hot Pakoras, Sit Down For Street Food At This New, All-White Cafe
Sector 54
Bakeries
image - Piece Of Cake
Bakeries

Piece Of Cake

Let Them Eat Bread, With Gurgaon’s Piece Of Cake
Sector 54
Cafes
image - Fur Ball Story
Cafes

Fur Ball Story

Need Some Paws-itivity? Call These Doggos Over For The Day
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - All Time Cafe
Cafes

All Time Cafe

Got 'Em Midnight Munchies? This Cafe On Golf Course Road Is Open 24 Hours
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Indian Grill Room
Casual Dining

Indian Grill Room

Visit Indian Grill Room For A Big Fat Mughlai Meal
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger Singh
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Singh

Burger Singh Presents Budget Desi Burgers
Golf Course Road
Sweet Shops
image - Bikanervala
Sweet Shops

Bikanervala

Bikanervala Brings Bhel To Golf Course Road in Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - The House Cafe By Chef 29
Cafes

The House Cafe By Chef 29

Mother Of Invention; Stand Up By Aditi Mittal
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mitraao
Fast Food Restaurants

Mitraao

Tikkas, Chinjabi Food & Chit Chat: This Place On Golf Course Road Is Perf For Catching Up With The Squad
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Baba's
Casual Dining

Baba's

Baba’s Chicken Crosses Over To Golf Course Road
Sector 53
Casual Dining
image - Malabar Taste Buds
Casual Dining

Malabar Taste Buds

Try 8 Kinds Of Biryani & Authentic Malabar Food At This Canteen-Style Restaurant In Gurgaon
Sector 53
Delivery Services
image - Bikkgane Biryani
Delivery Services

Bikkgane Biryani

End Of The Month Woes? Enjoy Biryani On A Budget At This Outlet
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

Established In 1953, Hyderabad's Iconic Karachi Bakery Has Opened In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wrap It Up!
Fast Food Restaurants

Wrap It Up!

Grab-A-Bite Of This Delicious Wrap In This Mall On Your Next Shopping Spree
DLF Phase - 5
Cafes
image - Chaayos
Cafes

Chaayos

Chaayos Opens Its First 24/7 Café, In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Dessert Parlours
image - Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Dessert Parlours

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Pick Your Favourite Toppings & Flavours At Menchies
Sector 53
Casual Dining
image - The Bikers Cafe
Casual Dining

The Bikers Cafe

Add This Cafe To Your Must-Visit List For Fresh & Sumptuous Food
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kokone Chicken
Fast Food Restaurants

Kokone Chicken

Hate Eating Your Veggies? This Restaurant In Gurgaon Has An All-Chicken Menu!
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - ZIZO
Casual Dining

ZIZO

Lebanese Restaurant Zizo Opens in Gurgaon
Bakeries
image - Swoon By Aahana
Bakeries

Swoon By Aahana

Not-Too-Sweet And Gooey, You'll Love The Brownies By Swoon Bakery
DLF Phase - 5
Delivery Services
image - Daawat-E-Kashmir
Delivery Services

Daawat-E-Kashmir

Daawat-E-Kashmir: Delivering Boxfuls Of Kashmiri Food Across Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Karavaan
Casual Dining

Karavaan

Kebabs, Dal Makhani & Qorma, Authentic Awadhi Food Is On The Menu At Karavaan
DLF Phase - 5
