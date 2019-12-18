Explore
Sector 55
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 55
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Street Food
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida
Indulge In Some Great Kebabs Only At This OG Kebab Outlet
Sector 55
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Ni Hao - Radisson Noida
Pan Asian At Its Best Only In Noida
Sector 55
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wakhra Swaad
This Popular Vodka Momo Shop In Noida Is Now An Adorable Dine-In Dhaba
Sector 11
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Berco's
Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida
Sector 12
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Nirula's
From 1934, Nirula's Serving Some Amazing Ice Cream Flavours In Noida
Sector 62
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
WAFL
Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dasaprakash
Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nazeer Delicacies
Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Govinda’s Restaurant
Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Monks Bowl
Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lajawaab Restaurant
Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nutridish
End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Culinate
Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Cafes
Cafes
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Noida Peeps, Blue Tokai Has Opened A New Outlet Near You
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kolkata Biryani House
#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Cafes
Cafes
Munchin Cafe
Have You Tried Perfectly Baked Yum Nachos Yet? Drop By Munchin's Now!
Sector 62
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Delhi Biryani Hut
Simple And Delicious Biryanis At Pocket-Friendly Rates
Sector 62
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Happy Hakka
Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Dabbameal
A Dabba Service In Noida That Makes Ghar Ka Khaana At INR 85
Sector 64
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Ammi's Kitchen
Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Caffe La Poya
Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
