Fine Dining
image - The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida
Fine Dining

The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida

Indulge In Some Great Kebabs Only At This OG Kebab Outlet
Sector 55
Fine Dining
image - Ni Hao - Radisson Noida
Fine Dining

Ni Hao - Radisson Noida

Pan Asian At Its Best Only In Noida
Sector 55
Casual Dining
image - Wakhra Swaad
Casual Dining

Wakhra Swaad

This Popular Vodka Momo Shop In Noida Is Now An Adorable Dine-In Dhaba
Sector 11
Casual Dining
image - Berco's
Casual Dining

Berco's

Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida
Sector 12
Dessert Parlours
image - Nirula's
Dessert Parlours

Nirula's

From 1934, Nirula's Serving Some Amazing Ice Cream Flavours In Noida
Sector 62
Dessert Parlours
image - WAFL
Dessert Parlours

WAFL

Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Casual Dining
image - Dasaprakash
Casual Dining

Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Casual Dining
image - Nazeer Delicacies
Casual Dining

Nazeer Delicacies

Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Casual Dining
image - Govinda’s Restaurant
Casual Dining

Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Monks Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Monks Bowl

Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lajawaab Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Lajawaab Restaurant

Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nutridish
Fast Food Restaurants

Nutridish

End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Delivery Services
image - Culinate
Delivery Services

Culinate

Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Cafes
image - Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Noida Peeps, Blue Tokai Has Opened A New Outlet Near You
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kolkata Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Kolkata Biryani House

#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Cafes
image - Munchin Cafe
Cafes

Munchin Cafe

Have You Tried Perfectly Baked Yum Nachos Yet? Drop By Munchin's Now!
Sector 62
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Delhi Biryani Hut
Fast Food Restaurants

Delhi Biryani Hut

Simple And Delicious Biryanis At Pocket-Friendly Rates
Sector 62
Delivery Services
image - Happy Hakka
Delivery Services

Happy Hakka

Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Delivery Services
image - Dabbameal
Delivery Services

Dabbameal

A Dabba Service In Noida That Makes Ghar Ka Khaana At INR 85
Sector 64
Food Trucks
image - Ammi's Kitchen
Food Trucks

Ammi's Kitchen

Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Caffe La Poya
Fast Food Restaurants

Caffe La Poya

Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
