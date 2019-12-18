Explore
Sector 56
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 56
Pizza Hut
Black Pizza Is A Thing & Here's Where You Can Get It!
Sector 56
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Little.Big
This New Child-Friendly Eatery Is Not Your Typical Family Restaurant
Sector 56
Cafes
Cafes
Kai Chi Cafe
Take Your Pet For A Treat At This Cafe That Lets You BYOB
Sector 56
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Breakfast 7-11
No Time For Nashta? This New Joint Will Deliver Hot Parathas & Cranberry Cheese Sandwiches
Sector 56
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi
Gohana To Gurgaon: Try Choudhary's Huge Jalebis
Sector 56
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Asia Alive - DoubleTree by
Find A Buffet Befitting A King At Asia Alive In G-Town
Sector 56
Cafes
Cafes
Throttle Shrottle
Throttle Shrottle: A Hub for Bikers and Dogs
Sector 56
Cafes
Cafes
Pepper Pot- The Terrace Cafe
Admire Gurgaon's Skyline From Pepper Pot—The Terrace Cafe
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Baba's
Baba’s Chicken Crosses Over To Golf Course Road
Sector 53
Cafes
Cafes
The House Cafe By Chef 29
Mother Of Invention; Stand Up By Aditi Mittal
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
For Heaven's Cake!
Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Bakeries
Bakeries
Piece Of Cake
Let Them Eat Bread, With Gurgaon’s Piece Of Cake
Sector 54
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Bikanervala
Bikanervala Brings Bhel To Golf Course Road in Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burger Singh
Burger Singh Presents Budget Desi Burgers
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Indian Grill Room
Visit Indian Grill Room For A Big Fat Mughlai Meal
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Daawat-E-Kashmir
Daawat-E-Kashmir: Delivering Boxfuls Of Kashmiri Food Across Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Bikkgane Biryani
End Of The Month Woes? Enjoy Biryani On A Budget At This Outlet
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lub Lub Lebanese
One Of The Best Lebanese Food Is Served Here In Gurugram
Sector 54
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mitraao
Tikkas, Chinjabi Food & Chit Chat: This Place On Golf Course Road Is Perf For Catching Up With The Squad
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Malabar Taste Buds
Try 8 Kinds Of Biryani & Authentic Malabar Food At This Canteen-Style Restaurant In Gurgaon
Sector 53
Cafes
Cafes
Fur Ball Story
Need Some Paws-itivity? Call These Doggos Over For The Day
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Forestta
Winter Dates Time: Golf Course Road's Newbie Is Beautiful & Open Till 6AM!
Sector 54
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
The Jalebi Shop
Ginormous Jalebis & Hot Pakoras, Sit Down For Street Food At This New, All-White Cafe
Sector 54
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
La Umami
Grab A Flavourful, Healthy And Insta Worthy Meal Bowl At Gurgaon’s Newly Opened ‘La Umami’
Sector 54
Cafes
Cafes
All Time Cafe
Got 'Em Midnight Munchies? This Cafe On Golf Course Road Is Open 24 Hours
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Cake City Patisserie
A Sudden Craving For Dessert? Call The Cake City Patisserie
Ardee City
Cafes
Cafes
Forest Cafe
Shacks, Sprawling Greens & Live Music, This Ahaata Looks Like A Lovely Resort
Golf Course Road
