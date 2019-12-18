Sector 56

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut

Black Pizza Is A Thing & Here's Where You Can Get It!
Sector 56
Casual Dining
image - Little.Big
Little.Big

Little.Big

This New Child-Friendly Eatery Is Not Your Typical Family Restaurant
Sector 56
Cafes
image - Kai Chi Cafe
Cafes

Kai Chi Cafe

Take Your Pet For A Treat At This Cafe That Lets You BYOB
Sector 56
Delivery Services
image - Breakfast 7-11
Breakfast 7-11

Breakfast 7-11

No Time For Nashta? This New Joint Will Deliver Hot Parathas & Cranberry Cheese Sandwiches
Sector 56
Sweet Shops
image - Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi
Sweet Shops

Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi

Gohana To Gurgaon: Try Choudhary's Huge Jalebis
Sector 56
Fine Dining
image - Asia Alive - DoubleTree by
Fine Dining

Asia Alive - DoubleTree by

Find A Buffet Befitting A King At Asia Alive In G-Town
Sector 56
Cafes
image - Throttle Shrottle
Cafes

Throttle Shrottle

Throttle Shrottle: A Hub for Bikers and Dogs
Sector 56
Cafes
image - Pepper Pot- The Terrace Cafe
Cafes

Pepper Pot- The Terrace Cafe

Admire Gurgaon's Skyline From Pepper Pot—The Terrace Cafe
Casual Dining
image - Baba's
Baba's

Baba's

Baba’s Chicken Crosses Over To Golf Course Road
Sector 53
Cafes
image - The House Cafe By Chef 29
Cafes

The House Cafe By Chef 29

Mother Of Invention; Stand Up By Aditi Mittal
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - For Heaven's Cake!
Bakeries

For Heaven's Cake!

Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Bakeries
image - Piece Of Cake
Bakeries

Piece Of Cake

Let Them Eat Bread, With Gurgaon’s Piece Of Cake
Sector 54
Sweet Shops
image - Bikanervala
Bikanervala

Bikanervala

Bikanervala Brings Bhel To Golf Course Road in Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger Singh
Burger Singh

Burger Singh

Burger Singh Presents Budget Desi Burgers
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Indian Grill Room
Indian Grill Room

Indian Grill Room

Visit Indian Grill Room For A Big Fat Mughlai Meal
Delivery Services
image - Daawat-E-Kashmir
Daawat-E-Kashmir

Daawat-E-Kashmir

Daawat-E-Kashmir: Delivering Boxfuls Of Kashmiri Food Across Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Delivery Services
image - Bikkgane Biryani
Bikkgane Biryani

Bikkgane Biryani

End Of The Month Woes? Enjoy Biryani On A Budget At This Outlet
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lub Lub Lebanese
Lub Lub Lebanese

Lub Lub Lebanese

One Of The Best Lebanese Food Is Served Here In Gurugram
Sector 54
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mitraao
Mitraao

Mitraao

Tikkas, Chinjabi Food & Chit Chat: This Place On Golf Course Road Is Perf For Catching Up With The Squad
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Malabar Taste Buds
Malabar Taste Buds

Malabar Taste Buds

Try 8 Kinds Of Biryani & Authentic Malabar Food At This Canteen-Style Restaurant In Gurgaon
Sector 53
Cafes
image - Fur Ball Story
Cafes

Fur Ball Story

Need Some Paws-itivity? Call These Doggos Over For The Day
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - The Forestta
The Forestta

The Forestta

Winter Dates Time: Golf Course Road's Newbie Is Beautiful & Open Till 6AM!
Sector 54
Sweet Shops
image - The Jalebi Shop
The Jalebi Shop

The Jalebi Shop

Ginormous Jalebis & Hot Pakoras, Sit Down For Street Food At This New, All-White Cafe
Sector 54
Fast Food Restaurants
image - La Umami
La Umami

La Umami

Grab A Flavourful, Healthy And Insta Worthy Meal Bowl At Gurgaon’s Newly Opened ‘La Umami’
Sector 54
Cafes
image - All Time Cafe
Cafes

All Time Cafe

Got 'Em Midnight Munchies? This Cafe On Golf Course Road Is Open 24 Hours
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - The Cake City Patisserie
Bakeries

The Cake City Patisserie

A Sudden Craving For Dessert? Call The Cake City Patisserie
Ardee City
Cafes
image - Forest Cafe
Cafes

Forest Cafe

Shacks, Sprawling Greens & Live Music, This Ahaata Looks Like A Lovely Resort
Golf Course Road
