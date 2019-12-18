Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 63
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 63
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Filmy Flavours
This Noida Restaurant Is All About Bollywood & Has Buffet Deals Starting At INR 650!
Sector 63
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Naivedyam
Appam Kurma, Dosa & All Things South Indian at Naivedyam
Sector 63
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Asia Kitchen
Asia Kitchen: Your Dose of Thai in Noida
Sector 63
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tawak
Pick Tawak For Your Next Big Meal In Noida
Sector 63
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
London Cafe
Keep it Classy & Fresh at London Cafe, Noida
Sector 63
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Delhi Biryani Hut
Simple And Delicious Biryanis At Pocket-Friendly Rates
Sector 62
Cafes
Cafes
Munchin Cafe
Have You Tried Perfectly Baked Yum Nachos Yet? Drop By Munchin's Now!
Sector 62
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Dabbameal
A Dabba Service In Noida That Makes Ghar Ka Khaana At INR 85
Sector 64
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Shawarma Factory
Feast From The Middle East: Check Out Shawarma Factory Now!
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes
PO's Kitchen
Po's Kitchen In Indirapuram Is Inspired By Kung Fu Panda & Serves Great Chinese
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes
Time Out Cafe
Head To Time Out Cafe For Pool, PlayStation & Good Food
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes
The Reader's Cafe
The Reader's Cafe In Ghaziabad Is A Boon For Hungry Bookworms
Indirapuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Original Fruit Cream
When In Indirapuram, Stop By This Kiosk For Some Fresh Fruit Cream
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Berco's
Mood For Chinese? Fix Your Cravings At This Outlet In Indrapuram
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Paprika Park
Make Your Weekend Interesting At NCR's First & Only Park Themed Restaurant
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pind Balluchi
Pop By Pind Balluchi For Their Amazing North Indian Delicacies
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes
Wood Box Cafe
Did You Hear? Our Beloved Woodbox Cafe Just Opened A New Outlet In Indirapuram
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe 99
Pocket Friendly Food With Crazy Platters!
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes
Bow Wow
Time For A Date Night With Your Pooch: Ghaziabad Has A New Pet Cafe
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cinnamon Kitchen
Plan A Family Get-Together Now At Cinnamon Kitchen
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kitchen Clicks
Kitchen Clicks: The Best Dine-In In Indirapuram Which Is A Must-Try!
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mystery Of Food
Visit This Indirapuram Restaurant For Nihari Gosht, Mystery Dal & More
Indirapuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Nirula's
From 1934, Nirula's Serving Some Amazing Ice Cream Flavours In Noida
Sector 62
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Clubate
Indirapuram Has This Food Joint That Cannot Be Missed!
Indirapuram
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 63?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE