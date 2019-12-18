Sector 63

Casual Dining
image - Filmy Flavours
Casual Dining

Filmy Flavours

This Noida Restaurant Is All About Bollywood & Has Buffet Deals Starting At INR 650!
Sector 63
Casual Dining
image - Naivedyam
Casual Dining

Naivedyam

Appam Kurma, Dosa & All Things South Indian at Naivedyam
Sector 63
Casual Dining
image - The Asia Kitchen
Casual Dining

The Asia Kitchen

Asia Kitchen: Your Dose of Thai in Noida
Sector 63
Casual Dining
image - Tawak
Casual Dining

Tawak

Pick Tawak For Your Next Big Meal In Noida
Sector 63
Casual Dining
image - London Cafe
Casual Dining

London Cafe

Keep it Classy & Fresh at London Cafe, Noida
Sector 63
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Delhi Biryani Hut
Fast Food Restaurants

Delhi Biryani Hut

Simple And Delicious Biryanis At Pocket-Friendly Rates
Sector 62
Cafes
image - Munchin Cafe
Cafes

Munchin Cafe

Have You Tried Perfectly Baked Yum Nachos Yet? Drop By Munchin's Now!
Sector 62
Delivery Services
image - Dabbameal
Delivery Services

Dabbameal

A Dabba Service In Noida That Makes Ghar Ka Khaana At INR 85
Sector 64
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shawarma Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Shawarma Factory

Feast From The Middle East: Check Out Shawarma Factory Now!
Indirapuram
Cafes
image - PO's Kitchen
Cafes

PO's Kitchen

Po's Kitchen In Indirapuram Is Inspired By Kung Fu Panda & Serves Great Chinese
Indirapuram
Cafes
image - Time Out Cafe
Cafes

Time Out Cafe

Head To Time Out Cafe For Pool, PlayStation & Good Food
Indirapuram
Cafes
image - The Reader's Cafe
Cafes

The Reader's Cafe

The Reader's Cafe In Ghaziabad Is A Boon For Hungry Bookworms
Indirapuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Original Fruit Cream
Dessert Parlours

Original Fruit Cream

When In Indirapuram, Stop By This Kiosk For Some Fresh Fruit Cream
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
image - Berco's
Casual Dining

Berco's

Mood For Chinese? Fix Your Cravings At This Outlet In Indrapuram
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
image - Paprika Park
Casual Dining

Paprika Park

Make Your Weekend Interesting At NCR's First & Only Park Themed Restaurant
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
image - Pind Balluchi
Casual Dining

Pind Balluchi

Pop By Pind Balluchi For Their Amazing North Indian Delicacies
Indirapuram
Cafes
image - Wood Box Cafe
Cafes

Wood Box Cafe

Did You Hear? Our Beloved Woodbox Cafe Just Opened A New Outlet In Indirapuram
Indirapuram
Cafes
image - Cafe 99
Cafes

Cafe 99

Pocket Friendly Food With Crazy Platters!
Indirapuram
Cafes
image - Bow Wow
Cafes

Bow Wow

Time For A Date Night With Your Pooch: Ghaziabad Has A New Pet Cafe
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
image - Cinnamon Kitchen
Casual Dining

Cinnamon Kitchen

Plan A Family Get-Together Now At Cinnamon Kitchen
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
image - Kitchen Clicks
Casual Dining

Kitchen Clicks

Kitchen Clicks: The Best Dine-In In Indirapuram Which Is A Must-Try!
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
image - Mystery Of Food
Casual Dining

Mystery Of Food

Visit This Indirapuram Restaurant For Nihari Gosht, Mystery Dal & More
Indirapuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Nirula's
Dessert Parlours

Nirula's

From 1934, Nirula's Serving Some Amazing Ice Cream Flavours In Noida
Sector 62
Casual Dining
image - Clubate
Casual Dining

Clubate

Indirapuram Has This Food Joint That Cannot Be Missed!
Indirapuram
