Sector 66
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 66
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Clothing Stores
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 66
Cafes
Cafes
Brick N Bean Cafe
Relish Appetising Food At This Cafe With Pretty Ambience
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Naivedyam
Love The Dosa & Filter Coffee Combo? Visit Naivedyam On Golf Course Road
Sohna Road
Cafes
Cafes
Picket Lane
Santorini Style Cafe & It's Organic Menu Is Just Right For Your Mood & Pocket
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
Truffle Tangles
Fondant, Frosting & Fresh Cream, Truffle Tangles' Cakes Are Absolutely Divine
Sector 49
Salons
Salons
VLCC Wellness Centre
Ladies, Pamper Yourself With Luxury Facials From VLCCxEricsonLaboratoire
Sector 49
Markets
Markets
Street Pottery Market
Shop For Ceramic Crockery, Planters & More At This Gurgaon Street Market
Sector 49
Pubs
Pubs
Open Tap
Freshly-Brewed Beer Is Flowing For INR 125 At Open Tap
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cafe Maple Street
Gurgaon Peeps! Head Over To This Cafe For Some Delicious Desserts
Sector 49
Cafes
Cafes
Ami's Food Cafe
This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nukkadwala
Nukkadwala, Gurgaon: Street Food At Its Best
Sohna Road
Cafes
Cafes
California Burrito
Burritos, Rice Bowls & Nachos, Gurgaon's One-Stop Destination For Cal-Mex Food
Bakeries
Bakeries
Georgia Dakota
First Date? Head To This Beautiful Café For Coffee & Apple-Cinnamon Cake
Sohna Road
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Nook
Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook
Sohna Road
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Frenzy Adventure Zone
Sky Cycles, Rocket Ejectors & Bumper Cars: There’s A New Adventure Park In Gurgaon!
Sohna Road
Photographers
Photographers
Knot Just Frames
Get Those Beautiful Moments Captured By This team Of Excellent Photographers
Sector 49
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Banani's Kitchen
Banani's Kitchen Is Serving Authentic Bengali Food That I Can't Get Enough Of
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Momopoly By Little Skillet
Crazy About Momos? Head Out To This Place For Their Crazy Party Packs!
Sector 49
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sugarcraft Patisserie
We Are Drooling Over This New Bakery In Gurgaon
Sohna Road
Food Stores
Food Stores
Kunaic Mandi Mart
Kunaic Vegetable Market In Gurgaon Opens At 6.30am & Has The Freshest Produce
Sector 49
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Pathways Early Years
I've got a Creche on You: Daycare and Creches in Gurgaon
Sector 49
