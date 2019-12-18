Sector 66

Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 66
Cafes
image - Brick N Bean Cafe
Cafes

Brick N Bean Cafe

Relish Appetising Food At This Cafe With Pretty Ambience
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Naivedyam
Casual Dining

Naivedyam

Love The Dosa & Filter Coffee Combo? Visit Naivedyam On Golf Course Road
Sohna Road
Cafes
image - Picket Lane
Cafes

Picket Lane

Santorini Style Cafe & It's Organic Menu Is Just Right For Your Mood & Pocket
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - Truffle Tangles
Bakeries

Truffle Tangles

Fondant, Frosting & Fresh Cream, Truffle Tangles' Cakes Are Absolutely Divine
Sector 49
Salons
image - VLCC Wellness Centre
Salons

VLCC Wellness Centre

Ladies, Pamper Yourself With Luxury Facials From VLCCxEricsonLaboratoire
Sector 49
Markets
image - Street Pottery Market
Markets

Street Pottery Market

Shop For Ceramic Crockery, Planters & More At This Gurgaon Street Market
Sector 49
Pubs
image - Open Tap
Pubs

Open Tap

Freshly-Brewed Beer Is Flowing For INR 125 At Open Tap
Bakeries
image - Cafe Maple Street
Bakeries

Cafe Maple Street

Gurgaon Peeps! Head Over To This Cafe For Some Delicious Desserts
Sector 49
Cafes
image - Ami's Food Cafe
Cafes

Ami's Food Cafe

This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nukkadwala
Fast Food Restaurants

Nukkadwala

Nukkadwala, Gurgaon: Street Food At Its Best
Sohna Road
Cafes
image - California Burrito
Cafes

California Burrito

Burritos, Rice Bowls & Nachos, Gurgaon's One-Stop Destination For Cal-Mex Food
Bakeries
image - Georgia Dakota
Bakeries

Georgia Dakota

First Date? Head To This Beautiful Café For Coffee & Apple-Cinnamon Cake
Sohna Road
Fine Dining
image - The Nook
Fine Dining

The Nook

Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook
Sohna Road
Sports Venues
image - Frenzy Adventure Zone
Sports Venues

Frenzy Adventure Zone

Sky Cycles, Rocket Ejectors & Bumper Cars: There’s A New Adventure Park In Gurgaon!
Sohna Road
Photographers
image - Knot Just Frames
Photographers

Knot Just Frames

Get Those Beautiful Moments Captured By This team Of Excellent Photographers
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - Banani's Kitchen
Casual Dining

Banani's Kitchen

Banani's Kitchen Is Serving Authentic Bengali Food That I Can't Get Enough Of
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momopoly By Little Skillet
Fast Food Restaurants

Momopoly By Little Skillet

Crazy About Momos? Head Out To This Place For Their Crazy Party Packs!
Sector 49
Bakeries
image - Sugarcraft Patisserie
Bakeries

Sugarcraft Patisserie

We Are Drooling Over This New Bakery In Gurgaon
Sohna Road
Food Stores
image - Kunaic Mandi Mart
Food Stores

Kunaic Mandi Mart

Kunaic Vegetable Market In Gurgaon Opens At 6.30am & Has The Freshest Produce
Sector 49
Schools & Colleges
image - Pathways Early Years
Schools & Colleges

Pathways Early Years

I've got a Creche on You: Daycare and Creches in Gurgaon
Sector 49
