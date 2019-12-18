Sector 66

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 66

Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Big Mama

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 66
Cafes
image - Brick N Bean Cafe
Cafes

Brick N Bean Cafe

Relish Appetising Food At This Cafe With Pretty Ambience
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Naivedyam
Naivedyam

Naivedyam

Love The Dosa & Filter Coffee Combo? Visit Naivedyam On Golf Course Road
Sohna Road
Cafes
image - Picket Lane
Cafes

Picket Lane

Santorini Style Cafe & It's Organic Menu Is Just Right For Your Mood & Pocket
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - Truffle Tangles
Bakeries

Truffle Tangles

Fondant, Frosting & Fresh Cream, Truffle Tangles' Cakes Are Absolutely Divine
Sector 49
Bakeries
image - Cafe Maple Street
Bakeries

Cafe Maple Street

Gurgaon Peeps! Head Over To This Cafe For Some Delicious Desserts
Sector 49
Cafes
image - Ami's Food Cafe
Cafes

Ami's Food Cafe

This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nukkadwala
Nukkadwala

Nukkadwala

Nukkadwala, Gurgaon: Street Food At Its Best
Sohna Road
Cafes
image - California Burrito
Cafes

California Burrito

Burritos, Rice Bowls & Nachos, Gurgaon's One-Stop Destination For Cal-Mex Food
Bakeries
image - Georgia Dakota
Bakeries

Georgia Dakota

First Date? Head To This Beautiful Café For Coffee & Apple-Cinnamon Cake
Sohna Road
Fine Dining
image - The Nook
The Nook

The Nook

Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook
Sohna Road
Casual Dining
image - Banani's Kitchen
Banani's Kitchen

Banani's Kitchen

Banani's Kitchen Is Serving Authentic Bengali Food That I Can't Get Enough Of
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momopoly By Little Skillet
Momopoly By Little Skillet

Momopoly By Little Skillet

Crazy About Momos? Head Out To This Place For Their Crazy Party Packs!
Sector 49
Bakeries
image - Sugarcraft Patisserie
Bakeries

Sugarcraft Patisserie

We Are Drooling Over This New Bakery In Gurgaon
Sohna Road
Cafes
image - Kwality Cafe & Bakery
Cafes

Kwality Cafe & Bakery

This G-Town Cafe & Bakery Is A Heaven For Anyone With A Sweet Tooth
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hong's Kitchen
Hong's Kitchen

Hong's Kitchen

Hungry For Hongs? 🍜
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - The Societe
The Societe

The Societe

Gurugram Peeps, Grab Some Drinks At This Newly Opened Restaurant
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizzaiolo
Pizzaiolo

Pizzaiolo

You've Got To Try These Authentic Wood Oven Pizzas
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - Ji Memsaab
Ji Memsaab

Ji Memsaab

Head To This Pretty Restuarant For A Hearty Indian Meal
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - Andhra Biryani House
Casual Dining

Andhra Biryani House

Have Biryani The Right Way: This Sector 49 Place Serves Hyderabadi Biryani Right Out Of A Handi
Sohna Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Beeji De Chole Bhature
Beeji De Chole Bhature

Beeji De Chole Bhature

Ever Eaten Chinese Chole Bhature? Make Your Way To This Gem On Sohna Road To Try It
Sohna Road
