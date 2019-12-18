Sector 70

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 70

Home Décor Stores
image - Balcony Makeovers
Balcony Makeovers

Short On Space? These Guys Will Turn Any Nook Into A Coffee Date Dream
Sector 72
Salons
image - VLCC Wellness Centre
VLCC Wellness Centre

Ladies, Pamper Yourself With Luxury Facials From VLCCxEricsonLaboratoire
Sector 49
Pubs
image - Open Tap
Open Tap

Freshly-Brewed Beer Is Flowing For INR 125 At Open Tap
Bakeries
image - Cafe Maple Street
Cafe Maple Street

Gurgaon Peeps! Head Over To This Cafe For Some Delicious Desserts
Sector 49
Bakeries
image - Georgia Dakota
Georgia Dakota

First Date? Head To This Beautiful Café For Coffee & Apple-Cinnamon Cake
Sohna Road
Cafes
image - California Burrito
California Burrito

Burritos, Rice Bowls & Nachos, Gurgaon's One-Stop Destination For Cal-Mex Food
Fine Dining
image - The Nook
The Nook

Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook
Sohna Road
Casual Dining
image - Naivedyam
Naivedyam

Love The Dosa & Filter Coffee Combo? Visit Naivedyam On Golf Course Road
Sohna Road
Cafes
image - Ami's Food Cafe
Ami's Food Cafe

This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nukkadwala
Nukkadwala

Nukkadwala, Gurgaon: Street Food At Its Best
Sohna Road
Dhabhas
image - Shri Ram Dhaba
Shri Ram Dhaba

Foodies, This Gurgaon Dhaba Is Serving Parathas Similar To The Ones Available At Murthal & They're Yummy!
Sohna Road
Clothing Stores
image - LoaferJama
LoaferJama

India-Inspired Home Decor And Spunky Clothes At LoaferJama
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Beeji De Chole Bhature
Beeji De Chole Bhature

Ever Eaten Chinese Chole Bhature? Make Your Way To This Gem On Sohna Road To Try It
Sohna Road
Gyms
image - Multifit
Multifit

Looking For A Quick, Intense Workout? Try The HIIT Regime At Multifit Gym
Sohna Road
Schools & Colleges
image - Pallavan
Pallavan

The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
Sector 49
Book Stores
image - Bookpal Library
Bookpal Library

Missing Your Enid Blyton Days? This Online Library Gets Your Faves To Your Doorsteps
Sohna Road
Bakeries
image - Truffle Tangles
Truffle Tangles

Fondant, Frosting & Fresh Cream, Truffle Tangles' Cakes Are Absolutely Divine
Sector 49
Yoga Studios
image - Fusion Yoga
Fusion Yoga

Still Working On The Summer Body? This Instructor Will Make You Sweat
South City 2
Breweries
image - The Brewhouse
The Brewhouse

The Brewhouse: For Whatever Ales You
Sohna Road
Bars
image - The Deck
The Deck

This Poolside Lounge Is Just The Place For Some Weekend Relaxation
Sohna Road
