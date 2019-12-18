Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 70
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 70
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Delivery Services
Bakeries
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Balcony Makeovers
Short On Space? These Guys Will Turn Any Nook Into A Coffee Date Dream
Sector 72
Salons
Salons
VLCC Wellness Centre
Ladies, Pamper Yourself With Luxury Facials From VLCCxEricsonLaboratoire
Sector 49
Pubs
Pubs
Open Tap
Freshly-Brewed Beer Is Flowing For INR 125 At Open Tap
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cafe Maple Street
Gurgaon Peeps! Head Over To This Cafe For Some Delicious Desserts
Sector 49
Bakeries
Bakeries
Georgia Dakota
First Date? Head To This Beautiful Café For Coffee & Apple-Cinnamon Cake
Sohna Road
Cafes
Cafes
California Burrito
Burritos, Rice Bowls & Nachos, Gurgaon's One-Stop Destination For Cal-Mex Food
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Nook
Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook
Sohna Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Naivedyam
Love The Dosa & Filter Coffee Combo? Visit Naivedyam On Golf Course Road
Sohna Road
Cafes
Cafes
Ami's Food Cafe
This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nukkadwala
Nukkadwala, Gurgaon: Street Food At Its Best
Sohna Road
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Shri Ram Dhaba
Foodies, This Gurgaon Dhaba Is Serving Parathas Similar To The Ones Available At Murthal & They're Yummy!
Sohna Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
LoaferJama
India-Inspired Home Decor And Spunky Clothes At LoaferJama
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Beeji De Chole Bhature
Ever Eaten Chinese Chole Bhature? Make Your Way To This Gem On Sohna Road To Try It
Sohna Road
Gyms
Gyms
Multifit
Looking For A Quick, Intense Workout? Try The HIIT Regime At Multifit Gym
Sohna Road
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Pallavan
The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
Sector 49
Book Stores
Book Stores
Bookpal Library
Missing Your Enid Blyton Days? This Online Library Gets Your Faves To Your Doorsteps
Sohna Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
Truffle Tangles
Fondant, Frosting & Fresh Cream, Truffle Tangles' Cakes Are Absolutely Divine
Sector 49
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
Fusion Yoga
Still Working On The Summer Body? This Instructor Will Make You Sweat
South City 2
Breweries
Breweries
The Brewhouse
The Brewhouse: For Whatever Ales You
Sohna Road
Bars
Bars
The Deck
This Poolside Lounge Is Just The Place For Some Weekend Relaxation
Sohna Road
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 70?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE