Cafes
image - The Haven International Coffee House
The Haven International Coffee House

A Bit Of Berlin In Noida: This Is Hands Down The Prettiest Cafe We've Seen In A While
Sector 75
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Crops & Curries
Crops & Curries

Rooftop Setup, Attractive Ambience & Delicious Food At Crops & Curries
Bakeries
image - 221 B Baker Street
221 B Baker Street

A Perfect Little Bakery In Your Own Noida Neighbourhood.
Cafes
image - Haristo Cafe & Pizzeria
Haristo Cafe & Pizzeria

There's A New, Very Adorable Cafe In Noida, And You'll Love Their Pizzas
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Egg Bistro
Egg Bistro

Relish Flavourful Eggs At This Eggcellent Joint In Noida
Noida
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mr. Biryani Walia
Mr. Biryani Walia

Mr Biryani Walia Is Selling A Whole Lot Of Biryani Options {And A 456-Year-Old Tale!}
Noida
Cafes
image - Lazy Tales
Lazy Tales

Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
image - Theos
Theos

Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Cafes
image - Tossin Pizza
Tossin Pizza

Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Khidmat Restaurant
Khidmat Restaurant

A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Domino's Pizza
Domino's Pizza

Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
Delivery Services
image - Culinate
Culinate

Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Bakeries
image - Theos
Theos

Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nutridish
Nutridish

End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 41
Casual Dining
image - Jungle Jamboree
Jungle Jamboree

From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Salato Salad Studio
Salato Salad Studio

Must-Try: The Peanut Butter Chicken With Rice At Salato Salad Studio In Noida
Sector 41
Dessert Parlours
image - Frozen Stone
Frozen Stone

The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Bakeries
image - Theobroma
Theobroma

Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
