Sector 77
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 77
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Clothing Stores
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Gaming Zone
Lounges
Cafes
Cafes
The Haven International Coffee House
A Bit Of Berlin In Noida: This Is Hands Down The Prettiest Cafe We've Seen In A While
Sector 75
Bakeries
Bakeries
221 B Baker Street
A Perfect Little Bakery In Your Own Noida Neighbourhood.
Cafes
Cafes
Haristo Cafe & Pizzeria
There's A New, Very Adorable Cafe In Noida, And You'll Love Their Pizzas
Noida
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Crops & Curries
Rooftop Setup, Attractive Ambience & Delicious Food At Crops & Curries
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Egg Bistro
Relish Flavourful Eggs At This Eggcellent Joint In Noida
Noida
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Biryani Walia
Mr Biryani Walia Is Selling A Whole Lot Of Biryani Options {And A 456-Year-Old Tale!}
Noida
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Food Stores
Food Stores
Millets For Health
Millets for Health -Get Your Hands On These Nutritious Grains Right away
Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities
Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic
Noida Folks! Here Are 4 Treatments You Have To Try At Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic!
Sector 49
Lounges
Lounges
Nextonic Cafe N Lounge
This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Lazy Tales
Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Khidmat Restaurant
A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Domino's Pizza
Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Theos
Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Tossin Pizza
Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Swades - Reflections Of India
Lamps, Bedcovers & Handicrafts: This Noida Store’s Decor Is Ethnic & Beautiful
Sector 50
Other
Other
Sector 47
Stock Up On Chemical-Free, Eco-Friendly Products From This Weekly Market
Sector 47
Bakeries
Bakeries
Theos
Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Mystery Rooms
Brain Freezing And Pulse Racing Experience of Mystery Rooms Now At Noida
Sector 41
