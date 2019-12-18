Explore
Sector 83
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 83
La Thai
Cheer Up Noida People, La Thai Does Delish Japanese, Chinese & Thai Food
Sector 83
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Dribble Academy
Make Your Kid A Baller Through India's First Basketball Academy For Children
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
They- Si
High Society Momo To Purani Dilli Kebab: Noida’s Got A New Food Delivery
Sector 110
Accessories
Accessories
Breathing Bamboos
Add A Natural Touch To Your Home & Outfit, With These Bamboo Accessories
Sector 7
Other
Other
ATS One Hamlet
Something Saucy For Someone Hungry: Noida Has A New Food Truck In Town!
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Being Truckers
Being Truckers: Noida's Newest Food Truck Is Here
Sector 110
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bread & More
Head To This Cutest Bakery For Pastries And Snacks In Delhi
Sector 104
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Sam & Scrooge
So Many Options! This Noida Eatery Delivers Thai, Italian & 4 More Cuisines
Noida
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Rolling Beans
Noida Has Two New Food Trucks for South Indian & North Indian Food
Noida
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Rolling Beans Pindi Express
Noida Has Two New Food Trucks for South Indian & North Indian Food
Sector 127
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Tingaland
Bookmark This Place In Noida To Drop By With The Kiddos
Sector 104
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Das Italian
Das Italian: International Designer Clothing Under One Roof!
Sector 104
Cafes
Cafes
Barista
Croissants, Bruschetta & More: Take Your Bae To Barista On A Date
Sector 104
Cafes
Cafes
Sparrows At Home Bakery & Cafe
This Family-Run Bakery In Noida Serves Honest Cakes & Authentic Coffee
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Oriental Mom
This Delivery Kitchen Is Noida Serves The Best Oriental Food
Sector 104
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Iceberg Icecreams
This Little Ice Cream Parlour Is Beaut, Check It Out Now!
Sector 104
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Gulab
Gulab Sweets & Restaurant Since 1912 Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mishthanpur
Satiate Your Chaat Craving At Mishthanpur
Sector 104
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away
This Food Truck Will Woo You With Its Lucknavi & Mughlai Treats
Sector 104
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Saffron Boutique
This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida
Sector 104
Bakeries
Bakeries
36 Lebzelter
Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!
Sector 104
