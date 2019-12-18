Sector 9

Boutiques
image - Polkie
Boutiques

Polkie

This Faridabad Boutique Does Amazing Hand-painted Suits & Bridal Wear
Bakeries
image - Perfect Bake
Bakeries

Perfect Bake

Amazing Cakes & Pastries: Drop By This Cute Little Cafe Right Away
Sector 10
Breweries
image - Chapter Twelve
Breweries

Chapter Twelve

Chapter Twelve: A Microbrewery Offering Fresh Brewed Beer Will Never Disappoint You
Sector 12
Cafes
image - Delicate Delights
Cafes

Delicate Delights

Feast On Delectable Oreo Fudge Pastry, Baked Cheese Fries & More At This Faridabad Cafe
Sector 13
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Red Dragon
Fast Food Restaurants

Red Dragon

Red Dragon, Probably The Best Place To Eat Momos In Faridabad
Bakeries
image - Sprinkles Bakery & More
Bakeries

Sprinkles Bakery & More

Count The Memories Not The Calories At Sprinkles Bakery & More In Faridabad
Sector 13
Gyms
image - Fitness With Rohit
Gyms

Fitness With Rohit

Boys, Here's Who You Need To Contact If You Want To Get In Shape
Faridabad
Pet Stores
image - Pet Luxury
Pet Stores

Pet Luxury

Live In Faridabad & Have A Pet? This Store Has Everything You Need!
Home Décor Stores
image - Tamaltaas
Home Décor Stores

Tamaltaas

OMG! This Faridabad Store Is The Prettiest One We’ve Been To In A While
Fine Dining
image - House Of Soy
Fine Dining

House Of Soy

Enjoy A Four-Course Meal At Radisson Blu's Newly-Opened Asian Restaurant
NIT
Bakeries
image - Briosca
Bakeries

Briosca

This Faridabad Bakery Makes Stellar Red Velvet & Honey Walnut Cookies!
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Cafe Parmesan
Cafes

Cafe Parmesan

Casual Dining over Italian Food and a Variety of Dessert at Cafe Parmesan, Faridabad
Sector 15
Clothing Stores
image - Chewing Gum
Clothing Stores

Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum Store Sells Export Surplus Clothing At Bargain Prices
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Baking Bliss
Cafes

Baking Bliss

This Faridabad Bakery Is A Hidden Gem With Amazing Red Velvet Cookies & Rainbow Cake
Sector 15
Boutiques
image - Hook & Eye
Boutiques

Hook & Eye

From Lehengas To Dresses: This New Boutique In Faridabad Is A Delight
Sector 15
Clothing Stores
image - Ohri Sons
Clothing Stores

Ohri Sons

Suits, Saris & Lehengas: This Faridabad Store Gets Ethnic Wear So Right
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
image - El Plato
Fast Food Restaurants

El Plato

This Wooden Stall In Faridabad Market Does Roadside Momos To Die For
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khidki
Fast Food Restaurants

Khidki

Yum Food & Mocktails At This Eatery In Faridabad!
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Dark Brown
Cafes

Dark Brown

When In Faridabad, Stop By This Little Cafe For Waffles, Paninis & More
Sector 15
Shoe Stores
image - Bruno Manetti
Shoe Stores

Bruno Manetti

Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
