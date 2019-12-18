Sector 93

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 93

Classes & Workshops
image - Dribble Academy
Classes & Workshops

Dribble Academy

Make Your Kid A Baller Through India's First Basketball Academy For Children
Delivery Services
image - Sam & Scrooge
Delivery Services

Sam & Scrooge

So Many Options! This Noida Eatery Delivers Thai, Italian & 4 More Cuisines
Noida
Other
image - ATS One Hamlet
Other

ATS One Hamlet

Something Saucy For Someone Hungry: Noida Has A New Food Truck In Town!
Food Trucks
image - Being Truckers
Food Trucks

Being Truckers

Being Truckers: Noida's Newest Food Truck Is Here
Sector 110
Bakeries
image - Bread & More
Bakeries

Bread & More

Head To This Cutest Bakery For Pastries And Snacks In Delhi
Sector 104
Delivery Services
image - They- Si
Delivery Services

They- Si

High Society Momo To Purani Dilli Kebab: Noida’s Got A New Food Delivery
Sector 110
Accessories
image - Breathing Bamboos
Accessories

Breathing Bamboos

Add A Natural Touch To Your Home & Outfit, With These Bamboo Accessories
Sector 7
Delivery Services
image - La Thai
Delivery Services

La Thai

Cheer Up Noida People, La Thai Does Delish Japanese, Chinese & Thai Food
Sector 83
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Oriental Mom
Fast Food Restaurants

Oriental Mom

This Delivery Kitchen Is Noida Serves The Best Oriental Food
Sector 104
Casual Dining
image - The Saffron Boutique
Casual Dining

The Saffron Boutique

This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida
Sector 104
Food Trucks
image - Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away
Food Trucks

Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away

This Food Truck Will Woo You With Its Lucknavi & Mughlai Treats
Sector 104
Bakeries
image - 36 Lebzelter
Bakeries

36 Lebzelter

Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mishthanpur
Fast Food Restaurants

Mishthanpur

Satiate Your Chaat Craving At Mishthanpur
Sector 104
Lounges
image - The Royale
Lounges

The Royale

This Chic Restaurant Which Serves Yum Pizzas Is A Must Visit When In Noida!
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Al-Nawab
Fast Food Restaurants

Al-Nawab

Hop On! Next Stop Will Be Al Nawab For Some Chicken Treat!
Sector 104
Sweet Shops
image - Gulab
Sweet Shops

Gulab

Gulab Sweets & Restaurant Since 1912 Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Sector 104
Casual Dining
image - Mystery Of Spice
Casual Dining

Mystery Of Spice

Mystery of Spice Launched A 12 Course Buffet At A Very Pocket-Friendly Range
Sector 104
Cafes
image - Sparrows At Home Bakery & Cafe
Cafes

Sparrows At Home Bakery & Cafe

This Family-Run Bakery In Noida Serves Honest Cakes & Authentic Coffee
Sector 104
Dessert Parlours
image - Iceberg Icecreams
Dessert Parlours

Iceberg Icecreams

This Little Ice Cream Parlour Is Beaut, Check It Out Now!
Sector 104
Gaming Zone
image - Tingaland
Gaming Zone

Tingaland

Bookmark This Place In Noida To Drop By With The Kiddos
Sector 104
